Long View Equity Acquires Houston Industrial Property

HOUSTON, Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Long View Equity (the "Company") announced today the acquisition of 6015 Skyline Drive in Houston, Texas, a 36,596 square-foot industrial net-leased building. The property was acquired through a sale-leaseback transaction with long-term occupant, Accent Sign & Awning, a manufacturer of custom electric signs and awnings since 1979.

The acquisition is among the first for the Company's newest fund, Long View Equity Partners IV. Building on the success of its prior funds, with Fund IV the Company seeks to construct a diversified portfolio of industrial, office, and retail properties located predominately in major metro markets in Texas.

Daniel Campbell, managing director, commented, "We are excited to acquire this 100% leased in-fill asset in one of our target markets of Houston. Our tenant is a long tenured local business with no exposure to oil and gas. We expect this investment to provide steady cash flow for our investors over the long term."

Long View Equity, LLC, founded in 2010, is an Austin, Texas based investment management company that oversees investment decisions and operations of private equity real estate funds and other syndicated investment vehicles. Long View Equity's core purpose is to create long-term value for its 100+ investors by making well-thought-out investment decisions, exercising diligence in management, and continually seeking out opportunities to create value. The Company pursues strategies involving the direct acquisition of core-plus and value-added investments and has a proven 10+ year track record of operating over 50 office, retail, and industrial real estate properties located primarily in metropolitan markets in Texas.

