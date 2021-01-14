Long View Equity Acquires Leander Property

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Long View Equity (the "Company") announced today the recent acquisition of 601 Crystal Falls Parkway, a 9,556 SF retail office building built in 2020 in fast growing Leander, Texas.

The acquisition is among the first for the Company's newest fund, Long View Equity Partners IV. Building on the success of its prior funds, with Fund IV the Company seeks to construct a diversified portfolio of industrial, office, and retail properties located predominately in major metro markets in Texas.

Daniel Campbell, managing director, commented, "We are excited to acquire a new construction project with a high credit anchor tenant that allows us to achieve value-add returns for our investors through the lease-up of the remaining 2,556 SF of vacancy. We continue to invest in our core markets including central Texas, and hope to have more opportunities to do so."

Handling the leasing will be Thomas C. Heaton and Company.

Long View Equity

Long View Equity, LLC, founded in 2010, is an Austin, Texas based investment management company that oversees investment decisions and operations of real estate investment funds and other syndicated investment vehicles. Long View Equity's core purpose is to create long-term value for its 100+ investors by making well-thought-out investment decisions, exercising diligence in management, and continually seeking out opportunities to create value. The Company pursues strategies involving the direct acquisition of core-plus and value-added investments and has a proven 10+ year track record of operating over 50 office, retail, or industrial real estate properties located primarily in metropolitan markets in Texas.

For more information about Long View Equity, please visit: www.longviewequity.com.

Contacts:

Long View Equity

Daniel Campbell

(512) 377-9395

[email protected]

