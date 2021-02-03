Long View Equity Acquires Plano Parkway Business Center

PLANO, Texas, Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Long View Equity (the "Company") announced today the acquisition of 2701 W. Plano Parkway in Plano, Texas a 113,299 square-foot multi-tenant office building. The building is 100% leased with a diverse tenant mix, including companies in the automotive, semiconductor, and construction industries. The building is anchored by long-time tenant Republic Title's headquarters. This acquisition follows the Company's earlier purchase of a multi-tenant office property in Addison.

The acquisition is among the first for the Company's newest fund, Long View Equity Partners IV. With this latest fund the Company seeks to build a diversified portfolio of industrial, office, and retail properties located predominately in major metro markets in Texas. Daniel Campbell, managing director, commented, "We are excited to further expand our investment in the Metroplex. This asset represents an exceptional opportunity for us to acquire a fully leased asset in the highly desirable Plano sub-market with credit tenants at below market lease rates."

Long View Equity

Long View Equity, LLC, founded in 2010, is an Austin, Texas based investment management company that oversees investment decisions and operations of private equity real estate investment funds and other syndicated investment vehicles. Long View Equity's core purpose is to create long-term value for investors by making well-thought-out investment decisions, exercising diligence in management, and continually seeking out opportunities to create value.

The company's funds have traditionally pursued strategies involving the direct acquisition of core-plus and value-added properties while also capitalizing on ground-up development opportunities. Long View seeks to build a portfolio of properties diversified by geography, asset type, lease term, and tenant industry. Geographically, Long View's focus has been the major metropolitan markets of Texas, but also makes opportunistic acquisitions in other states. The company benefits from long-term relationships with both debt and equity sources. Of its over 100 investors, many have been with Long View a decade or more.

Contact:

Long View Equity

Daniel Campbell

(512) 377-9395

[email protected]

SOURCE Long View Equity

Related Links

http://longviewequity.com/

