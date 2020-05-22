Longevity Acquisition Corporation Announces Extension of Deadline to Complete a Business Combination

NEW YORK, May 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Longevity Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ: LOAC) (the "Company"), a publicly-traded special purpose acquisition company, announced today that it has elected to extend the date by which it has to consummate a business combination from May 29, 2020 to November 30, 2020.

At a special meeting (the "Special Meeting") of shareholders in lieu of its 2020 annual general meeting held on May 22, 2020 held virtually via live webscast, the Company's shareholders approved a proposal to approve and adopt an amendment (the "Extension Amendment") to the amended and restated memorandum and articles of association of the Company to extend the date by which the Company has to consummate a business combination from May 29, 2020 to November 30, 2020.

The Company now has until November 30, 2020 to consummate its proposed business combination.

CONTACT:

Matthew Chen

Longevity Acquisition Corporation

+ (86) 21-60832028

[email protected]

SOURCE Longevity Acquisition Corporation