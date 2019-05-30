Longevity and Anti-Senescence Therapy Market, 2023 - Emphasis on Stem Cell Research and Increasing demand for Cell-Based Assays
Global longevity and anti-senescence therapy market deals in the adoption of different therapies and treatment options used to extend human longevity and lifespan. Human longevity is typically used to describe the length of an individual's lifetime and is sometimes used as a synonym for life expectancy in the demography. Anti-senescence is the process by which cells stop dividing irreversibly and enter a stage of permanent growth arrest, eliminating cell death. Anti-senescence therapy is used in the treatment of senescence induced through unrepaired DNA damage or other cellular stresses.
Global longevity and anti-senescence market will witness rapid growth over the forecast period (2018-2023) owing to an increasing emphasis on Stem Cell Research and increasing demand for cell-based assays in research and development.
An increasing geriatric population across the globe and rising awareness of antiaging products among generation Y and later generations are the major factors expected to promote the growth of global longevity and anti-senescence market. Factors such as a surging level of disposable income and increasing advancements in anti-senescence technologies are also providing traction to the global longevity and anti-senescence market growth over the forecast period (2018-2023).
Senolytics, placenta stem cells and blood transfusions are some of the hot technologies picking up pace in the longevity and anti-anti-senescence market. Companies and start-ups across the globe such as Unity Biotechnology, Human Longevity Inc., Calico Life Sciences, Acorda Therapeutics, etc. are working extensively in this field for the extension of human longevity by focusing on the study of genomics, microbiome, bioinformatics, and stem cell therapies, etc. These factors are poised to drive market growth over the forecast period.
The report provides analysis based on each market segment including therapies and application. The therapies segment is further sub-segmented into Senolytic drug therapy, Gene therapy, Immunotherapy, and Others. Senolytic drug therapy held the largest market revenue share in 2017. The fastest growth of the gene therapy segment is due to the Large investments in genomics.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market Overview
- Introduction
- Drugs, Devices and Technologies Used in the Longevity and Anti-senescence Market
- Market Evolution and Key Future Trends
- Timeline of Longevity and Anti-senescence
- Key Future Trends
- Clinical Trials and the Expected Launch of Anti-senescence Products
- Standards and Regulations in the Market
- United States
- European Union
- Japan
- India
- Brazil
- Industry Growth Drivers
- Increasing Geriatric Population Across the Globe
- Surging Level of Disposable Income
- Rising Awareness of Anti-Aging Products Among Generation Y and Later Generations
- Increasing Advancements in Anti-senescence Technologies
Chapter 4 Global Longevity and Anti-senescence Market by Therapy
- Senolytic Drug Therapy
- Gene Therapy
- Immunotherapy
- Others
Chapter 5 Global Longevity and Anti-senescence Market by Application
- Longevity
- Senescence Inhibition
- Cardiovascular Diseases
- Neural Degenerative Diseases
- Ophthalmology Disorders
- Cancer
Chapter 6 Global Longevity and Anti-senescence Market by Region
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Europe
- United Kingdom
- France
- Germany
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- Rest of World
- Latin America
- Middle East and Africa
Chapter 7 Industry Structure in Longevity and Anti-senescence Market
- Industry Structure
- Suppliers
- Research and Development
- Manufacturing/Production
- Distribution and Marketing
- End Users
- Investments and Funding Analysis
Chapter 8 Company Profiles
- Acorda Therapeutics
- Agex Therapeutics
- Antoxerene
- Calico Life Sciences
- Celgene
- Cleara Biotech
- Cohbar
- Human Longevity Inc.
- Insilico Medicine
- Oisin Biotechnology
- Powervision Inc.
- Prana Biotechnology Ltd.
- Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc.
- Recursion Pharmaceuticals
- Restorbio
- Sierra Sciences Llc
- Senex Biotechnology
- Senolytic Therapeutics
- Spotlight Bioscience
- T.A. Sciences
- Unity Biotechnology
