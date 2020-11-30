Longsys DDR4 U-DIMM has passed KTI tests
SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Longsys has been exploring memory test technologies. In addition to introducing the independently developed test system based on 10nm ASIC, Longsys is also actively involved in cooperation with professional testing qualification institutions, in an effort to make breakthroughs in quality.
Furthermore, Longsys and KingTiger Technology ("KTI") have carried out a slew of exchange activities on memory technology and reached a strategic test framework agreement to improve memory test technologies and formulate relevant standards.
KTI, a world-renowned brand of memory test equipment, has specialized in the field of memory testing for over 30 years, and boasts complete core patented technologies. KTI operates under the philosophy of "equal emphasis on logic function testing and system application testing, and the application of industry standards and design specifications".
With the support of China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation, the project of aviation-grade DRAM test equipment R&D center and test service center has been launched. It is dedicated to memory device testing qualification and failure mode analysis, as well as mass-produced memory quality screening services. Through a joint mechanism with major manufacturers, it will be developed into an authoritative agency for memory testing.
|
Specification
|
System
|
KT-4MG+
|
Testing Speed
|
3.2GHz
|
Testing Scan Rate
|
Full cell cover
|
ATE Function Test
|
YES
|
Application Test
|
YES
|
Parameter Testing
|
I/O Timing/Voltage/IDD (DC/AC)
|
Testing Function
|
Device Profiling
Features of KTI test system
Recently, the FORESEE DDR4 U-DIMM samples that Longsys provided passed KTI's special test certification with the rating of "quality products".
Below are details of KTI test certification of Longsys memory products:
|
Test Item
|
Authentication Test Results
|
Core parameter profiling
|
Features comply with JEDEC standards
|
Features comply with OEM design specifications
|
Idd real-time power consumption measurement
|
Consistent with OEM feature index
|
I/O signal quality evaluation
|
DRAM valid access window width and signal quality are excellent
|
ATE functional test
|
General parameter test PASS
|
Test under more stringent conditions PASS
|
Application test
|
General parameter test PASS
|
Test under more stringent conditions PASS
|
High temperature aging test
|
General parameter test PASS
|
Test under more stringent conditions PASS
|
Conclusion
|
Features are above JEDEC standards, strong consistency of particles, capable of withstanding extreme environments. Rated by KTI as an excellent product.
Test items and test results
The testing has shown that memory product has exceptional performance in all terms of KTI's tests.
As a standard Longsys memory product, FORESEE DDR4 U-DIMM is equipped with Samsung DRAM particles. It is produced by a world-leading company using high-end PCB process materials (30u gold plating process for edge connectors), guaranteeing its high quality for industrial users.
|
DDR4 U-DIMM 8GB
|
PN
|
FD4AU2666C8GSC
|
Description
|
8GB 1Rx8 PC4-2666V-UA3
|
MO
|
MO-309 AAxA
|
# of PIN
|
DDR4 288PIN
|
Design
|
1Rank x8
|
Applicable Design File
|
PC4-UDIMM_RC_A3_R071_V301_20190918.brd
|
DIMM Organization
|
1 Gb x64
|
DRAM Die
|
SAM 1Xnm 8Gb x8
|
# of Address bits row/col
|
16/10
|
# of DRAM
|
*8
|
Speed
|
2666Mbps
|
tCK
|
0.75ns
|
CAS Latency(CL)
|
19 nCK
|
CL-tRCD-tRP
|
19-19-19
|
tRCD
|
14.25 ns
|
tRP
|
14.25 ns
|
tRAS
|
32 ns
|
VDD/VDDQ
|
1.2V/1.2V
Specifications of FORESEE DDR4 U-DIMM
Based on internal and external test systems, Longsys will continue to be committed to quality improvement and building a sound storage ecosystem in China.
Going forward, Longsys will make diversified memory products available for KTI testing and certification and provide customers with more high-quality products.
