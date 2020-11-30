Longsys DDR4 U-DIMM has passed KTI tests

Comprehensive guarantees

SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Longsys has been exploring memory test technologies. In addition to introducing the independently developed test system based on 10nm ASIC, Longsys is also actively involved in cooperation with professional testing qualification institutions, in an effort to make breakthroughs in quality.

Furthermore, Longsys and KingTiger Technology ("KTI") have carried out a slew of exchange activities on memory technology and reached a strategic test framework agreement to improve memory test technologies and formulate relevant standards.

FORESEE DDR4 U-DIMM PERFORMANCE PARAMETER

KTI, a world-renowned brand of memory test equipment, has specialized in the field of memory testing for over 30 years, and boasts complete core patented technologies. KTI operates under the philosophy of "equal emphasis on logic function testing and system application testing, and the application of industry standards and design specifications".

With the support of China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation, the project of aviation-grade DRAM test equipment R&D center and test service center has been launched. It is dedicated to memory device testing qualification and failure mode analysis, as well as mass-produced memory quality screening services. Through a joint mechanism with major manufacturers, it will be developed into an authoritative agency for memory testing.

Specification

System

KT-4MG+

Testing Speed

3.2GHz

Testing Scan Rate

Full cell cover

ATE Function Test

YES

Application Test

YES

Parameter Testing

I/O Timing/Voltage/IDD (DC/AC)

Testing Function

Device Profiling

Features of KTI test system

Recently, the FORESEE DDR4 U-DIMM samples that Longsys provided passed KTI's special test certification with the rating of "quality products".

Below are details of KTI test certification of Longsys memory products:

Test Item

Authentication Test Results

Core parameter profiling

Features comply with JEDEC standards

Features comply with OEM design specifications

Idd real-time power consumption measurement

Consistent with OEM feature index

I/O signal quality evaluation

DRAM valid access window width and signal quality are excellent

ATE functional test

General parameter test PASS

Test under more stringent conditions PASS

Application test

General parameter test PASS

Test under more stringent conditions PASS

High temperature aging test

General parameter test PASS

Test under more stringent conditions PASS

Conclusion

Features are above JEDEC standards, strong consistency of particles, capable of withstanding extreme environments. Rated by KTI as an excellent product.

Test items and test results

The testing has shown that memory product has exceptional performance in all terms of KTI's tests.

As a standard Longsys memory product, FORESEE DDR4 U-DIMM is equipped with Samsung DRAM particles. It is produced by a world-leading company using high-end PCB process materials (30u gold plating process for edge connectors), guaranteeing its high quality for industrial users.

DDR4 U-DIMM 8GB

PN

FD4AU2666C8GSC

Description

8GB 1Rx8 PC4-2666V-UA3

MO

MO-309 AAxA

# of PIN

DDR4 288PIN

Design

1Rank x8

Applicable Design File

PC4-UDIMM_RC_A3_R071_V301_20190918.brd

DIMM Organization

1 Gb x64

DRAM Die

SAM 1Xnm 8Gb x8

# of Address bits row/col

16/10

# of DRAM

*8

Speed

2666Mbps

tCK

0.75ns

CAS Latency(CL)

19 nCK

CL-tRCD-tRP

19-19-19

tRCD

14.25 ns

tRP

14.25 ns

tRAS

32 ns

VDD/VDDQ

1.2V/1.2V

Specifications of FORESEE DDR4 U-DIMM

Based on internal and external test systems, Longsys will continue to be committed to quality improvement and building a sound storage ecosystem in China.

Going forward, Longsys will make diversified memory products available for KTI testing and certification and provide customers with more high-quality products.

Shenzhen Longsys Electronics Co. Ltd

