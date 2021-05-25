Longtail local search is dying. ReviewTrackers announces their new Local Listing solution.

A simplified and affordable Local Listings solution that guarantees accuracy, quality and impact. Tweet this

"An affordable local listing solution will open the doors for brands to reallocate budget to areas that will actually drive impact and revenue." Chris Campbell, ReviewTrackers CEO says.

63.6% of consumers check reviews on Google alone before they visit a business. This shows Google's majority position as the top choice for consumer research. In addition to that, zero-click Google searches rose to 65% in 2020, indicating that consumers trust Google as a top directory.

An analysis conducted by ReviewTrackers supports this position as well. Brands that work with ReviewTrackers on average see the following results:

73% of business reviews are left on Google

6% of business reviews are left on Yelp

3% of business reviews are left on Facebook

3% of business reviews are left on TripAdvisor

For brands, the overwhelming majority of new and returning customers comes from only a handful of top directories (Google, Facebook, Yelp and TripAdvisor). So why has the narrative around local listing management been to manage, monitor, and pay for hundreds of longtail listing sites that don't actually drive traffic or revenue to a business?

The idea that brands must manage every single directory on the internet is becoming increasingly outdated as Google is gaining more market share year over year.

In addition to the fact that longtail listing sites are becoming irrelevant, the more sites that a listing management company has to manage for their clients, the more expensive, and less accurate that service becomes.

ReviewTrackers prides themselves on the accuracy, and scalability of the product, and has identified a more impactful way to deliver value to businesses of all sizes. The solution intentionally ignores overly complicated, and irrelevant features that undermine tool's quality.

ReviewTrackers is offering their local listings solution at a competitive rate of just a few dollars per location to empower brands to spend their budget on tools to digitize and transform their operations to create customer experiences that drive loyalty.

"Our proprietary Natural Language Processing engine has allowed us to build an insights tool that is lightyears ahead of others in the space. Our goal has always been to help businesses easily and effortlessly understand customer feedback to enhance internal operations to drive growth. We are proud to say that we are doing this today while also helping brands fulfill the inevitable need of managing and maintaining their online listings." Chris Campbell, ReviewTrackers CEO.

