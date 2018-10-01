Longtime Gaming Executive Bobby Baldwin To Leave MGM Resorts International

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) ("MGM Resorts") today announced that Robert Baldwin, Chief Customer Development Officer of MGM Resorts and CEO and President of CityCenter, will be leaving his positions at both companies later this year. Few have played a more central role in the growth and transformation of the gaming industry than Bobby, and his contributions over more than three decades are immeasurable.

MGM Resorts thanks Bobby for all he has done for the company and all he has meant to this industry and wishes him the best for the future.

