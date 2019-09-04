Longtime Irwin Auto Group employee Gene Meier joins the all-new Plymouth Ford in the Granite State

Gene has sold countless vehicles over the years and is eager to have the opportunity to elevate the Plymouth, NH store under the guidance and leadership of President Shawn Hanlon. "Ever since Shawn and his partner, veteran dealer Dan Dagesse, have purchased the dealership you can see all of the significant changes they have made, such as the introduction of a twenty year, 200,000 mile limited power train warranty that is included with each new vehicle sold," said Meier.

Dagesse's ownership of other brand stores in nearby Massachussetts will also allow Meier's customers the ability to access hundreds of brand-new Toyotas, Hondas, Nissans, Chevrolets and Hyundais, a prospect that Gene is especially excited about.

"Gene has established long-term trusted relationships with his loyal customers and will be instrumental in educating them on not only our new vehicles, but also over 1250 pre-owned vehicles that are part of our inventory as well," said Dagesse.

"Gene is a great addition to the amazing team here at Plymouth Ford. He loves making customers happy by providing an exceptional experience people do not commonly see from other dealers," added Hanlon.

A resident of the lakes region of NH for the past 20 years, Gene is proud to serve the local community he loves and calls home. Not only is Gene looking forward to reuniting with familiar faces from the past, but he warmly welcomes the opportunity to meet and assist many new ones as well.

Plymouth Ford is owned and operated by Shawn Hanlon and Dan Dagesse. After purchasing the dealership in May of this year, both have worked diligently to quickly renovate the premises and expand operations. Dagesse, the former owner of the Berlin City Auto Group, now owns and runs Boch Automotive Group in Norwood Massachusetts.

