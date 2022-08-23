Longtime New Orleans Jewelry Design House, Mignon Faget, Announces Rebrand and Moving into the Future

Described as more of a rebirth than a rebrand, Mignon Faget has evolved into a brand that is more than a provincial jewelry collection – and their new look signifies just that.

NEW ORLEANS, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- While Mignon Faget has been well established in New Orleans for over 50 years, the company has grown with the years that have passed. While the Mignon Faget Collector hasn't changed, they certainly have continued to expand in new markets. With this growth comes even more opportunity to evolve and grow their Collectors with more diversity among style, age, and gender. Today, the company announces it has completed a major rebranding. Hoping to engage with a new age of collectors looking for something a little off-script , Mignon Faget has left no stone unturned when deciding which direction to take their brand into.

As we plan for our next 50 years we want to signal our growth and aspirations for the company. Our new logo honors our history and looks towards our future. Tweet this Mignon Faget's New Logo & Branding

It's well known that Mignon Faget designs are inspirations pulled straight from the architecture and nature around their historical city of New Orleans. The jewelry design house brings forward a unique sense of fun through their designs, creating pieces for anyone, anytime. The company's founder and namesake started the business by designing clothes and adorning them with sterling silver pins, quickly realizing that the customers were enamored with the adornments more than the clothing itself. Just as the jewelry became a beautiful conceptualization from the clothing line, the new rebranding was also formed over time through the luxury jewelry market and the evolution of their own Collector base. The new branding consists of a completely new look, from their logo and monogram to their brand colors.

While many businesses experience a logo update or color change in its lifetime, this is the first for Mignon Faget. Updating an over 50-year-old logo is a huge step into the future and the growth for the company. Chief Operating and Creative Officer for Mignon Faget, Maghan Orozsi, states, "In conceptualizing our new branding we looked to our founder. Our past and future are the vision of a fifth generation New Orleanian; a pioneer in female entrepreneurship, and through her design, a cultural ambassador of New Orleans. She forged a business that has prospered for over fifty years. As we plan for our next 50 years, we want to signal our growth and aspirations for the company. Our new logo honors our history and looks towards our future. As classic as it is modern, as approachable as it is sophisticated, just like Mignon Faget."

Again, taking inspiration from New Orleans , the new brand colors are inspired by the architecture, cuisine, and bayous surrounding the city. Transforming from the iconic burnt red color to the contemporary deep and luxurious jade, reflects the leaves of hundred-year-old oak trees as well as lavish labradorite gemstones. Supporting this strong primary tone are hues of "Haint Blue", taken from ceilings of Louisiana porches; "Creole Cream", from delectable and distinct Southern cooking ; and, unable to completely break-up with tradition, keeping a touch of "Mignon Red" to highlight the past and where they came from. Because while an update feels necessary, Mignon Faget has no intention of changing how they serve their collectors and community. Proud to call New Orleans home and excited to launch alongside the city into the future, Mignon Faget is ready to bring their unique designs into the next chapter of its life.

SOURCE Mignon Faget