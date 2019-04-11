Longview Celebrates 25 Years of Dialog User Conference

TORONTO, April 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dialog -- Longview's annual user conference – is turning 25 in 2019. This unique networking forum inspires customers, partners, prospects and sponsors alike and introduces them to the latest technologies and practical insights into Longview's Connected Finance with Planning, Analysis, Tax and Close.

Dialog 2019 takes place in Nashville, Tennessee from May 28 to May 30 at the newly opened JW Marriott Nashville. The venue offers breathtaking panoramic views of the city and impressive culinary offerings. Surrounded by the exciting energy and ambition of Nashville, it offers the perfect location to celebrate 25 years of Longview innovation and collaboration.

With key sponsors and partners – including Deloitte as a platinum sponsor, KPMG as a gold sponsor and TAX PE as a silver sponsor – Longview announces that this year's Dialog 2019 registration is well underway with strong numbers. Customers and partners are encouraged to take advantage of a limited time offer: simply register by using the promo code "SPRING19" when going to Dialog 2019 to take $300 off the registration fee.

Sarah Bergseth, Vice President of Global Marketing, comments: "We are excited to bring Dialog to Nashville, and are looking forward to sharing this vibrant city, its history and music with our customers and partners. We are pushing to make this our best-attended Dialog yet."

Registration is open here.

