Lonny Warner Named Chief Operating Officer of CSC ServiceWorks

PLAINVIEW, N.Y., Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CSC ServiceWorks, Inc. ("CSC"), the industry leader in commercial laundry solutions and air vending services, is pleased to announce that Lonny Warner has joined the organization's Executive Leadership Team as Chief Operating Officer (COO).

In this position, Warner will report directly to Chief Executive Officer Mark Hjelle and be responsible for aligning and prioritizing key strategic initiatives and ensuring operational excellence across the company. Warner will assume all existing reporting relationships to this role while being supported by outgoing COO Phil Emma in the coming weeks.

"As we lead our company's course for the future, Lonny's experience, leadership, and business process acumen will add to our transformation as we continue to work to set a new standard for operational excellence," said CEO Mark Hjelle. "Also, to recognize the many contributions that Phil Emma has made, including through our most challenging times, I thank him for his leadership and wish him all the best as he begins this next chapter," said Hjelle.

Warner brings three decades of success in a series of senior roles at several industry-leading organizations. He comes to CSC ServiceWorks from The Brinks Company, where he served as Chief Operating Officer, Senior VP and GM, directing all Cash-in-Transit terminal operations throughout the nation. Warner oversaw product development, lean processes, network logistics optimization and growth, and financial modeling to meet clients' needs across multiple industries.

At Brinks, Warner built strong teams on a culture of winning and sustained growth. He and his team successfully positioned The Brinks Company as a leading expert in its field concerning the application of best business processes and finance practices. This contributed to a period of revenue growth and expanded operating profits for the organization.

"I'm thrilled to have the opportunity to join the industry-leading team at CSC – and I'm excited to help lead the next phase of its journey as the company continues to reimagine its business and the larger industry," said Warner. "The challenges we face are opportunities to evolve business processes to reflect the evolving world and strengthen the company for the future."

Before Brinks, Warner achieved three decades of experience driving positive outcomes across Operations Leadership, Business Process Excellence, Client Relationships, Business Growth, Risk Management, and Quality Assurance in multiple roles with organizations including Menlo Logistics, Con-Way Inc and Emery Worldwide Forwarding.

Warner holds a bachelor's degree in Management Information Systems from the University of Oklahoma with additional Executive Management studies at Northwestern and Michigan State Universities.

