Looking for a Fresh Betting Website for the Super Bowl? Look No Further than Squaresbook!

DALLAS, Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Watching the big game this year will no doubt be much different because of the pandemic. Social distancing regulations mean that many of us will be cheering for our favorite teams in our own homes. But that doesn't mean you have to miss out on the time-honored tradition of score square betting!

Squaresbook

Squaresbook, the newest innovative player in the world of online sports betting, uses the Score Square Pool format you'll recognize from the Super Bowl parties of years past. And the big game is the perfect opportunity for football fans to start betting. For a limited time, Squaresbook is giving users a 50% bonus on their first deposit up to $200 using promo code BONUS50!

But you don't have to stop at the Super Bowl! Squaresbook has developed squares for all major sporting events. You can bet on the NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, MLS, and more throughout the year. They even offer online square pools for all major cricket tournaments!

Interested in getting started with Squaresbook's all-new sports betting platform? Visit them at www.Squaresbook.com today to sign up. Don't forget to use code BONUS50 for a 50% bonus on your deposit!

Contact:

Farra Lanzer

[email protected]

970-541-3284

SOURCE Squaresbook

Related Links

https://www.squaresbook.com

