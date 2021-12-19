"Looking To The Future" Post-Pandemic Photography Contest Held Successfully In Shanghai

News provided by

Visual China Group

Dec 19, 2021, 11:43 ET

SHANGHAI, Dec. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "Looking to the future" post-pandemic photography contest ended officially on December 20.

The contest aims to manifest the cultural charm, technological strength of Shanghai in the post-pandemic era, and further promote cultural exchanges and cooperation between Shanghai and the world.

Scan the QR code to view all the excellent works from the VR exhibition
Scan the QR code to view all the excellent works from the VR exhibition

A total of 3,617 photographs were collected domestically and 15,049 photographs were received from the international entry.

Sponsored by Visual China Group's subsidiary Shanghai Yuezhi Network Technology Co., Ltd. and co-sponsored by 500px, the "Looking to the future" post-pandemic photography contest won the support fund of "Chinese Culture Go Global" in Shanghai.

SOURCE Visual China Group