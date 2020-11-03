Looking Towards Potential 2021 Disasters - Will Your Insurance Pay Up?

TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With COVID-19 cases increasing in some parts of the country and continued hurricane and wildfire activity, policyholders must be aware of ways to better protect themselves as they move into 2021.

Chip Merlin, president of Merlin Law Group, is providing helpful tips for people to strengthen their business and homeowners insurance policies. Now, more than ever, policyholders should be pinpointing areas in which they are underinsured before they are potentially hit with more damage in the coming year.

"These unprecedented times call for people to know how to adequately protect their properties, what they're missing and can't afford to miss, and how to be prepared when they file a claim. Claims are never simple with lawyers, insurers, and accountants battling over calculations. It helps when going into it, one has the coverage they need. The past few months have been tough for policyholders in affected parts of the country, and their situations are reminders that what you don't know about your policy can cost you dearly," says Merlin.

So far this year, hurricanes, wildfires, and tornadoes account for 16 major weather events and cost billions in recovery efforts. COVID caused many businesses to shut down permanently. With such a high frequency and pacing of events, policyholders should be wary of what may come in 2021. These natural disasters are trending upward, and as such Merlin says it has never been more important for policyholders to learn what is and isn't covered, how to fix these coverage gaps, any lapses in business interruption coverage, and the proper way to file a claim with their insurance company.

"Policyholders should fully understand their coverage, including its limitations and exclusions. They should also have knowledge of the steps to take to make a proper claim, such as timely reporting of damages to the insurer, taking pictures of all damage, and trying to mitigate the damage," said Merlin.

Since 1985, Merlin Law Group has helped policyholders recover their entitled coverage benefits on insurance claims from all kinds of losses. In order to stay safe during these perilous times, policyholders must remain vigilant in checking their insurance policies and taking precautionary steps to protect their homes or businesses. Chip Merlin and his firm's goal is to aid policyholders in both providing helpful information and assisting with recovery.

