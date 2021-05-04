Lookout Awarded Best Mobile Security Solution by SC Awards 2021

SAN FRANCISCO, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lookout, Inc. , an integrated endpoint-to-cloud security company, today announced that its Lookout Mobile Endpoint Security solution has earned the coveted title of Best Mobile Security Solution in the 2021 SC Awards . The winners were chosen by an expert panel of judges with extensive knowledge and experience in the cybersecurity industry. The award was published online Monday, May 3, 2021 as part of SC Media's 2021 SC Awards coverage.

Now in its 25th year, the 2021 SC Awards were the most competitive yet, with a record 579 entries. The SC Awards are recognized throughout the security industry as the gold standard of excellence in cybersecurity. With the awards, SC Media recognizes the achievements of security professionals in the field, the innovations happening in the vendor and service provider communities, and the vigilant work of government, commercial and nonprofit entities.

Lookout Mobile Endpoint Security

Lookout Mobile Endpoint Security is a proven solution that was first introduced in 2015. It's powered by the Lookout Security Graph, which analyzes telemetry data from nearly 200 million devices and 140 million apps, and continuously ingests and analyzes millions of URLs every day. By leveraging machine intelligence, Lookout secures customers against phishing, app, device and network threats in a manner that respects user privacy. The use of machine learning on data in the Lookout Security Graph enables Lookout Mobile Endpoint Security to automatically detect threats even if they have never been seen before.

Lookout Mobile Endpoint Security offers:

Zero Trust access to corporate data from any iOS, Android or ChromeOS device.

Continuous protection against phishing attacks across all apps that make outbound network requests including social media apps, messaging apps, SMS, work and personal email.

Custom application of policies based on an organization's risk tolerance ensures devices remain compliant with internal and external mandates. If a device exceeds the acceptable risk level, Lookout logs the employee out of corporate resources to protect data, sends remediation instructions to the employee, and reports the issue in the Lookout Mobile Endpoint Security console.

In March, Lookout expanded into the emerging Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) market with the acquisition of CipherCloud. The combined strength of Lookout Mobile Endpoint Security with the CipherCloud SASE technologies creates a unique market opportunity for an all-encompassing, integrated endpoint-to-cloud security solution. Click here to learn more about the Lookout Secure Access Service Edge Solution.

"It's an honor to be recognized by the SC Awards in this way," said David Richardson, Vice President of Product, Lookout. "We have observed a 265 percent increase in enterprise mobile phishing threats and a 423 percent increase in enterprise mobile app vulnerabilities between 2019 and 2020. In today's remote-work environment, enterprise security is required for all endpoints, including those running iOS, Android and ChromeOS. Our mission at Lookout is to secure and empower your digital future in a privacy-focused world where these endpoints are essential to all we do for work and play."

"Distinct challenges that emerged during the last year resulted in a diverse range of demands from the customer community. A pandemic drove employees home en masse; supply chain attacks left government agencies and businesses reeling; cybercriminals and enemy nation states banked on security gaps during unprecedented times, targeting home networks, health care organizations, and retailers, among many other organizations," said Jill Aitoro, editor in chief of SC Media. "Winners of our Trust Awards demonstrated remarkable resiliency, adapting to meet evolving requirements of customers."

For more information and a detailed list of categories, finalists and winners, please visit https://scawardsus.com/ .

Additional Resources:

Sign up for a free trial of Lookout .

of . Follow the Lookout blog and join the conversation on LinkedIn and Twitter .

and join the conversation on and . Subscribe to the Lookout Endpoint Enigma podcast.

About Lookout

Lookout is an integrated endpoint-to-cloud security company. Our mission is to secure and empower our digital future in a privacy-focused world where mobility and cloud are essential to all we do for work and play. We enable consumers and employees to protect their data, and to securely stay connected without violating their privacy and trust. Lookout is trusted by millions of consumers, the largest enterprises and government agencies, and partners such as AT&T, Verizon, Vodafone, Microsoft, Google, and Apple. Headquartered in San Francisco, Lookout has offices in Amsterdam, Boston, London, Sydney, Tokyo, Toronto and Washington, D.C. To learn more, visit www.lookout.com and follow Lookout on its blog, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

Contact Lookout PR: [email protected]

About SC Media

SC Media is the essential resource for cybersecurity professionals, keeping them up to date on vital developments and focusing on their most important concerns. Whether practitioners or leaders, technologists or executives, people who care about cybersecurity turn to SC Media, every day and throughout the day, to stay informed and gain insight into the complex issues that matter in their strategic and technology decision-making. As CyberRisk Alliance's gateway resource, SC Media taps into an authoritative community of thinkers and innovators to provide a full range of relevant and useful content, including exclusive market research and data, opinion and perspective, independent product reviews, compelling in-person and virtual learning, and much more.

About CyberRisk Alliance

CyberRisk Alliance (CRA) was formed to help cybersecurity professionals face the challenges that threaten the success and prosperity of their organizations. We provide business intelligence and information services to help our growing community build effective strategies and make smart decisions, and innovative marketing solutions to galvanize an efficient marketplace. Most of all, we work to engage the entire cyber community and lift the success of all industry professionals.

Awards Information:

Wendy Loew, SVP, Events

[email protected]

SOURCE Lookout

Related Links

www.lookout.com

