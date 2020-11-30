Lookout Lab Releases the Bluebot Smart Water App and Flow Meter

The new Bluebot app and device offers unrivaled simplicity to water use and helps deliver significant savings to users. Tweet this

The app provides users unique insights into their water usage and costs. Most consumers receive a confusing water bill with little understanding of how water was used, which activity used how much water, and how much water each activity costs. The bluebot app allows users to view their live and historical water usage. The app includes a novel coaching feature, which helps users achieve conservation and money savings goals over time. Using alerts and triggers, if water is being wasted, for example due to a leaking pipe or running toilet, the app will notify the user via text message.

The app ensures that all data are straightforward and "dollarized" so that users can see the tangible impact that water consumption is having on their finances. Users can also share the app and data with many others to engage the entire family, maintenance people, tenants or business associates in achieving water management and cost savings objectives.

The device accompanying the app is compact, about the size of an adult fist, with a one-of-a-kind "hair clip" style mechanism to clamp around any water pipe type of almost any size. Bluebot can be easily installed on any property. Importantly, one bluebot fits all: installation does not require a plumber or contractor and does not require cutting pipe or turning off the water. Once the device is clamped on and connected to the internet, it is fully and simply managed by the mobile app. Users can have multiple devices all managed by the same app.

