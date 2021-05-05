Lookout Recognized in the Gartner Market Guide for Mobile Threat Defense for Fifth Consecutive Year

SAN FRANCISCO, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lookout, Inc ., an integrated endpoint-to-cloud security company, today announced that for the fifth consecutive time it is listed as a Representative Vendor in the Gartner Market Guide for Mobile Threat Defense (MTD).1 Lookout Mobile Endpoint Security empowers organizations with comprehensive and continuous assessment of risk across iOS, Android, and Chrome OS devices as a critical component of a Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) solution.

According to Gartner, "MTD is emerging as a component that enables implementation of ZTNA for iOS and Android devices. MTD can provide an assessment of a device to a ZTNA trust broker, which can decide whether to allow access to a specific enterprise application. MTD can enable ZTNA on unmanaged iOS and Android devices, making it suitable for BYOD and work-from-home scenarios."

With employees using any device, on any network from anywhere to remain productive while working remotely, security teams need to implement mobile threat defense to close this security gap and prevent a data breach. MTD solutions improve overall security hygiene by incorporating zero-trust network access (ZTNA) architecture and extended detection and response (XDR) systems. Deploying MTD technology is particularly beneficial in high-security and regulated sectors, which includes a number of industries such as banking, energy, government, healthcare, insurance, manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, telecommunications and utilities.

Gartner report highlights:

Security and risk management leaders who need to strengthen their mobile security posture should adopt MTD products to improve their overall security hygiene.





The products are mature for adoption for enterprises of any size. As mobile security maturity grows within an organization, security departments become the buyers, rather than mobility or IT operations teams.





Security teams see MTD as a way to obtain visibility into the mobile fleet, without having direct access to mobile device management (MDM) or unified endpoint management (UEM) tools.





MTD can enable ZTNA on both managed and unmanaged iOS, Android devices and ChromeOS devices, making it suitable for BYOD and work-from-home scenarios.





Security and risk management leaders looking for immediate, visible value to justify an MTD investment should use the app-vetting and device vulnerability management features. These two features enable them to demonstrate quickly how MTD reduces application risk and device risk.

Lookout Mobile Endpoint Security

Lookout Mobile Endpoint Security is a proven solution that was first introduced in 2015. It's powered by the Lookout Security Graph, which analyzes telemetry data from more than 200 million devices and 140 million apps, and continuously ingests and analyzes more than four million URLs every day. By leveraging machine intelligence, Lookout secures customers against phishing, app, device and network threats in a manner that respects user privacy. The use of machine learning on data in the Lookout Security Graph enables Lookout Mobile Endpoint Security to automatically detect threats even if they have never been seen before.

Lookout Mobile Endpoint Security offers:

Zero Trust access to corporate data, from any device.





Continuous protection against phishing attacks across all apps that make outbound network requests including social media apps, messaging apps, SMS, work and personal email.





Custom application of policies based on an organization's risk tolerance ensures devices remain compliant with internal and external mandates. If a device exceeds the acceptable risk level, Lookout logs the employee out of corporate resources to protect data, sends remediation instructions to the employee, and reports the issue in the Lookout Mobile Endpoint Security console.

"We are pleased to be included in the 2021 Gartner Market Guide for Mobile Threat Defense because it further supports our vision to evolve modern endpoint protection at a pace in tune with our increasingly cloud-dependent world," said David Richardson, Vice President of Product Management, Lookout. "We have observed a 265 percent increase in mobile phishing threats and a 423 percent increase in mobile app risks and vulnerabilities between 2019 and 2020. In today's remote-work environment, enterprise security is required for all endpoints, including those running iOS, Android and ChromeOS."

In March, Lookout expanded into the emerging Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) market with the acquisition of CipherCloud. The combined strength of Lookout Mobile Endpoint Security with the CipherCloud SASE technologies creates a unique market opportunity for an all-encompassing, integrated endpoint-to-cloud security solution. Click here to learn more about the Lookout Secure Access Service Edge Solution.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Lookout

Lookout is an integrated endpoint-to-cloud security company. Our mission is to secure and empower our digital future in a privacy-focused world where mobility and cloud are essential to all we do for work and play. We enable consumers and employees to protect their data, and to securely stay connected without violating their privacy and trust. Lookout is trusted by millions of consumers, the largest enterprises and government agencies, and partners such as AT&T, Verizon, Vodafone, Microsoft, Google, and Apple. Headquartered in San Francisco, Lookout has offices in Amsterdam, Boston, London, Sydney, Tokyo, Toronto and Washington, D.C. To learn more, visit www.lookout.com and follow Lookout on its blog, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

1 Gartner, Inc. "Market Guide for Mobile Threat Defense" by Dionisio Zumerle, Rob Smith, March 29, 2021.

