Looma Introduces Loop™: Innovative Retail Storytelling Platform Reaches More Than 200 Stores

DURHAM, N.C., Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Looma Project, a market leader in retail storytelling, has unveiled Loop™ At-Shelf Maker Stories in 150+ Kroger banner Harris Teeter stores and 50 NC-based Lowes Foods stores. Loop™ is a network of tablets that play short, "human-centric" videos connecting consumers to the people behind their products. The platform also enables retailers and brands to understand how shoppers are responding to their messaging.

Headquartered in Durham, NC, Looma is partnering with over 70 local, regional, and national craft beer and wine brands, among other categories, to strategically highlight their stories as customers are making their purchase decisions.

"Consumers increasingly want to know the people and stories behind their products," said Cole Johnson, Founder and CEO of The Looma Project. "Leveraging a unique storytelling approach backed by research partners at Harvard Business School and the University of Texas, Loop™ offers brands insight into which stories influence which people, and how that corresponds to purchasing behavior over various time horizons."

Having doubled its footprint in Harris Teeter since launching in 2018, brands running a campaign on Looma's newest product offering, Loop™, see an average sales lift of 92%.

Jason Ramsey, Senior Vice President Merchandising for Lowes Foods, states, "Partnering with The Looma Project gives us a unique opportunity to support local producers, underscoring the importance of community in the Lowes shopping experience."

Adds Danna Robinson, Communications Manager for Harris Teeter, "The Looma Project provides Harris Teeter with the opportunity to speak directly to our shoppers – enabling us to share unique stories through the lens of the owner or producers."

A bellwether for 2020, The Looma Project recently received official approval from the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission (TABC) to implement Loop™ At-Shelf Maker Stories statewide. No other digital advertisers of alcohol have been approved at press time, signaling new market growth for The Looma Project.

About The Looma Project

Looma believes the most powerful way to drive a purchase is to tell a story. Looma's nationwide network of Loop™ At-Shelf Maker Stories, comprised of tablets in grocery stores, play short videos about the humans behind consumer products. Loop™ At-Shelf Maker Stories connects consumers to the people behind their products, driving emotional affinity for both vendor and venue.

