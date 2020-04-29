Loomis AB to Publish Interim Report on May 6, 2020
Apr 29, 2020, 06:33 ET
SOLNA, Sweden, April 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Loomis AB will publish the Interim Report January-March 2020 on Wednesday May 6, at 3:00 p.m. (CEST).
Wednesday May 6
3.00 p.m. (CEST) - Report release
The report will be sent as a press release from Cision (www.cision.se) and will automatically be published on www.loomis.com when released.
5.00 p.m. (CEST) - Annual General Meeting
Stockholm Concert Hall, Grünewaldsalen, entrance Kungsgatan 43, Stockholm. Registration begins at 4.30 pm CEST.
Thursday May 7
8:30 a.m. (CEST) - Presentation slides available
For presentation slides, go to www.loomis.com and choose "Financial presentation".
9.00 a.m. (CEST) - Telephone conference and audio cast
Analysts and media are invited to participate in a telephone conference where Loomis President & CEO Patrik Andersson, CFO Kristian Ackeby and CIRO Anders Haker will present the report and answer questions.
The telephone conference will also be audio casted live via Loomis' website.
To follow the conference call via telephone and participate in Q&A session please call (local call);
United Kingdom: +0-844-822-8902
USA: +1-917-720-0181
Sweden: +46-8-566-184-30
Conference ID: Loomis, 4627887.
To follow the audio cast, please follow this link. The link is also available at our website, www.loomis.com (follow "Financial presentation").
Recorded version
A recorded version of the audio cast will be available at www.loomis.com (follow "Financial presentation") after the telephone conference.
Subscribe to press releases and financial information
To receive press releases and financial reports from Loomis, please register your email address at http://www.loomis.com/en/investors/subscribe.
For further information, contact:
Anders Haker
Chief Investor Relations Officer
Mobile: +1-281-795-8580
E-mail: [email protected]
This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com
https://news.cision.com/loomis-ab/r/loomis-ab-to-publish-interim-report-on-may-6--2020,c3100386
The following files are available for download:
|
Loomis AB to publish Interim Report on May 6, 2020
SOURCE Loomis AB
Share this article