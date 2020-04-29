Loomis AB to publish Interim Report on May 6, 2020

SOLNA, Sweden, April 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Loomis AB will publish the Interim Report January-March 2020 on Wednesday May 6, at 3:00 p.m. (CEST).

Wednesday May 6

3.00 p.m. (CEST) - Report release

The report will be sent as a press release from Cision (www.cision.se) and will automatically be published on www.loomis.com when released.

5.00 p.m. (CEST) - Annual General Meeting

Stockholm Concert Hall, Grünewaldsalen, entrance Kungsgatan 43, Stockholm. Registration begins at 4.30 pm CEST.

Thursday May 7

8:30 a.m. (CEST) - Presentation slides available

For presentation slides, go to www.loomis.com and choose "Financial presentation".

9.00 a.m. (CEST) - Telephone conference and audio cast

Analysts and media are invited to participate in a telephone conference where Loomis President & CEO Patrik Andersson, CFO Kristian Ackeby and CIRO Anders Haker will present the report and answer questions.

The telephone conference will also be audio casted live via Loomis' website.

To follow the conference call via telephone and participate in Q&A session please call (local call);

United Kingdom: +0-844-822-8902

USA: +1-917-720-0181

Sweden: +46-8-566-184-30

Conference ID: Loomis, 4627887.

To follow the audio cast, please follow this link. The link is also available at our website, www.loomis.com (follow "Financial presentation").

Recorded version

A recorded version of the audio cast will be available at www.loomis.com (follow "Financial presentation") after the telephone conference.

For further information, contact:

Anders Haker

Chief Investor Relations Officer

Mobile: +1-281-795-8580

E-mail: [email protected]

