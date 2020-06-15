Loomis Completes the Acquisition of Nokas Värdehantering in Sweden
Jun 15, 2020, 05:44 ET
SOLNA, Sweden, June 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On January 17, 2020, it was announced that Loomis, through the wholly owned subsidiary Loomis Sverige AB, entered into an agreement to acquire 100 percent of Nokas Värdehantering AB. The transaction was subject to ownership approval by the Swedish Financial Authority.
The approval has now been obtained and the acquisition was completed June 15, 2020.
