Loomis interim report January - June 2021

SOLNA, Sweden, July 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Quarter 2, 2021

Revenue for the second quarter amounted to SEK 4,779 million (4,239). Real growth was 23 percent (-18) and organic growth was 17 percent (-20).

Loomis operating income (EBITA)1) amounted to SEK 428 million (202) and the operating margin was 9.0 percent (4.8). Excluding Loomis Pay the operating margin was 9.6 percent (5.1).

Income before taxes amounted to SEK 338 million (42) and income after taxes was SEK 251 million (2).

Earnings per share before and after dilution amounted to SEK 3.33 (0.02).

Cash flow from operating activities2) amounted to SEK 290 million (501), equivalent to 68 percent (248) of operating income (EBITA).

Overall, the ongoing coronavirus pandemic had a significantly lower negative impact on revenue and operating income compared to the corresponding quarter 2020.

Six months, 2021

Revenue for the period amounted to SEK 9,262 million (9,567). Real growth was 7 percent (-8) and organic growth was 3 percent (-10).

Loomis operating income (EBITA)1) amounted to SEK 786 million (791) and the operating margin was 8.5 percent (8.3). Excluding Loomis Pay the operating margin was 9.2 percent (8.4).

Income before taxes amounted to SEK 608 million (532) and income after taxes was

SEK 449 million (367).

Earnings per share before and after dilution amounted to SEK 5.96 (4.88).

Cash flow from operating activities2) amounted to SEK 632 million (1,269), equivalent to 80 percent (160) of operating income (EBITA).

The ongoing coronavirus pandemic had, during the first quarter, a negative impact on revenue and operating income compared to the first quarter 2020. During the second quarter the impact from the pandemic was significantly lower compared to the second quarter 2020.

1) Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Amortization of acquisition-related intangible fixed assets, Acquisition-related costs and revenue and Items affecting comparability.

2) Cash flow from operating activities is exclusive of impact from IFRS 16.

July 23, 2021

This disclosure contains information that Loomis AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU nr 596/2014) and the Swedish Securities Markets Act (2007:528). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person, on 23-07-2021 08:00 CET.

