SOLNA, Sweden, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

January – March 2021

Revenue for the first quarter amounted to SEK 4,483 million compared to SEK 5,329 million the corresponding period the previous year. Real growth was -6 percent (2) and organic growth was -9 percent (0).

Loomis operating income (EBITA)1 amounted to SEK 358 million (589) and the operating margin was 8.0 percent (11.0). Loomis Pay progresses according to plan and SEK 32 million was recorded as net costs. Excluding Loomis Pay, the operating margin was 8.7 percent (11.0).

Income before taxes amounted to SEK 269 million (490) and income after taxes was SEK 198 million (365).

Earnings per share before and after dilution amounted to SEK 2.63 (4.85).

Cash flow from operating activities2 amounted to SEK 342 million (768), equivalent to 96 percent (130) of operating income (EBITA).

The ongoing coronavirus pandemic had an overall negative impact on revenue and operating income during the quarter. Significant differences compared to the first quarter of 2020 are related to the pandemic.

1 Earnings Before Interest, Taxes and Amortization of acquisition-related intangible fixed assets, acquisition-related costs and revenue, and items affecting comparability.

2 Cash flow from operating activities excluding the effects of IFRS 16.

May 6, 2021

CONTACT:

Anders Haker

Chief Investor Relations Officer

Mobile: +1 281 795 8580

E-mail: [email protected]

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/loomis-ab/r/loomis-interim-report-january---march-2021,c3342198

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/51/3342198/1413997.pdf Loomis Interim report January-March 2021 https://mb.cision.com/Public/51/3342198/a06ac1319195b6f6.pdf Loomis Interim report January-March 2021 press release

SOURCE Loomis AB