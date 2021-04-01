Loomis publishes Annual Report and Sustainability Report for 2020

Loomis AB

Apr 01, 2021, 02:22 ET

SOLNA, Sweden, April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Loomis' Annual Report and Sustainability Report for 2020 is now available at www.loomis.com.

Upcoming information to be released:

Interim Report January - March                        May 6, 2021

Interim Report January - June                          July 23, 2021

Interim Report January - September               November 3, 2021

April 1, 2021

CONTACT:

Anders Haker

Chief Investor Relations Officer

Mobile: +1 281 795 8580

E-mail: [email protected]

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/51/3318927/1396431.pdf

Loomis Annual Report and Sustainability Report 2020

https://mb.cision.com/Public/51/3318927/9f13612859f47e42.pdf

20210401 PR Årsredovisning en

