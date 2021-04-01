Loomis publishes Annual Report and Sustainability Report for 2020
Apr 01, 2021, 02:22 ET
SOLNA, Sweden, April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Loomis' Annual Report and Sustainability Report for 2020 is now available at www.loomis.com.
Upcoming information to be released:
Interim Report January - March May 6, 2021
Interim Report January - June July 23, 2021
Interim Report January - September November 3, 2021
CONTACT:
Anders Haker
Chief Investor Relations Officer
Mobile: +1 281 795 8580
E-mail: [email protected]
