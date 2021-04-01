SOLNA, Sweden, April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Loomis' Annual Report and Sustainability Report for 2020 is now available at www.loomis.com.

Upcoming information to be released:

Interim Report January - March May 6, 2021

Interim Report January - June July 23, 2021

Interim Report January - September November 3, 2021

April 1, 2021

CONTACT:

Anders Haker

Chief Investor Relations Officer

Mobile: +1 281 795 8580

E-mail: [email protected]

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/loomis-ab/r/loomis-publishes-annual-report-and-sustainability-report-for-2020,c3318927

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/51/3318927/1396431.pdf Loomis Annual Report and Sustainability Report 2020 https://mb.cision.com/Public/51/3318927/9f13612859f47e42.pdf 20210401 PR Årsredovisning en

SOURCE Loomis AB