Loomis will appeal court decision in Denmark

SOLNA, Sweden, Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As previously disclosed, in 2018 a competitor filed a lawsuit against Loomis AB's Danish subsidiaries, relating to alleged competition law infringements in the Danish market. A Danish court has today issued an appealable decision against Loomis. The decision relates to practices applied and agreements entered into between 2014 and 2016.

Loomis will appeal today's decision since Loomis is of the firm opinion that Loomis has acted in compliance with relevant laws.

The court has in its decision not considered the question of damages (the competitor's total claim is DKK 228 million plus interest), as this is only expected to be addressed in a separate process after the appeal process has been finalized.

30 August 2021

