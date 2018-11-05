Loong Air Selects Pratt & Whitney APS3200 Auxiliary Power Unit for Fleet of up to 34 New Airbus A320 Family Aircraft

ZHUHAI, China, Nov. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- AIR SHOW CHINA -- Pratt & Whitney Canada, a subsidiary of United Technologies Corp. (NYSE: UTX), today announced that Loong Air has selected the APS3200 auxiliary power unit (APU) for the airline's order of 29 firm and 5 option Airbus A320 family aircraft. Pratt & Whitney Canada and Loong Air have also signed a long-term comprehensive support agreement to cover the APS3200 APU maintenance. With this APU selection, Loong Air will operate up to 68 Airbus A320 family aircraft with the APS3200 APU.

"We are very happy to extend our long-term support agreement with Pratt & Whitney Canada," said Mr. Liu Qihong, chairman at Loong Air. "With growth and accumulation over the past nearly five (5) years, Loong Air has established itself as an emerging power in the China civil aviation industry, with an ever-enhancing comprehensive capability and huge potential. All these are impossible without the support we get from major companies, including Pratt & Whitney."

"Loong Air is approaching the fifth anniversary of its first passenger flight," said Marty Kessell, vice president of auxiliary power units at Pratt & Whitney Canada. "We're honored to help them grow and to support their success with the APS3200 APU."

Pratt & Whitney Canada has delivered 3,300 APS3200 APUs to more than 200 operators for their fleets of Airbus A320 family aircraft.

