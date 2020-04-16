Loop Genomics Launches Most Accurate SARS-CoV-2 Long-read Sequencing for Research Use

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Loop Genomics has launched a new service for long-read sequencing of long amplicons of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19 disease, leveraging their ability to generate long-amplicon sequencing reads using Illumina sequencers and delivering long-read data with error rates that enable strain and quasi-species resolution.

"SARS-CoV-2 has a 30kb long genome, which is at the very high end of genome size for RNA viruses. Characterizing the significance of different strains and quasi-species with mutations thousands of base pairs apart requires ultra-high fidelity long-reads and is therefore often overlooked due to the limitations of short read sequencing. Loop Genomics' ultra-low error rate long-reads provides the viral genome sequencing resolution needed to better understand SARS-CoV-2 biology and facilitate epidemiology as well as drug and vaccine development efforts". says Tuval Ben Yehezkel PhD, CEO and founder of Loop Genomics.

Loop's service lab leverages existing Illumina short-read infrastructure and its software to generate SARS CoV-2 synthetic long-reads. Additionally, hospitals, public health and reference laboratories can use Loop's Long PCR Amplicon kit with Illumina sequencers they already have in their lab or core facility to generate SARS CoV-2 long reads.

"We want researchers to gain valuable insight that only accurate long-read viral sequencing data can provide them. We are in a unique position to assist critical research at this time with our technology and are very excited to do so," says Tuval Ben Yehezkel PhD, CEO and founder of Loop Genomics.

Founded in 2015, Loop Genomics is a San Francisco bay area company that commercializes technology for long-read sequencing using Illumina sequencers. The company offers various kits and services for long-read sequencing using Illumina sequencers.

