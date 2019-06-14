LOOP-LOC, Manufacturer of Inground Pool Covers, Lists 5 Top Pool Party Activities

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., June 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pool party season is in full swing, which means it's time to put your party hats on and get creative with party activities! Whether guests are looking for a relaxing day at the pool or an upbeat activity to get their blood flowing, there are pool games for everyone. LOOP-LOC, a manufacturer of inground pool covers , lists 5 top pool party activities.

Have fun with floats. While every pool party should come equipped with the quintessential pool floats (swans, flamingos, large ones in the shape of food), they can be used for more than lounging around. It may seem crazy, but a game of inflatable toss with miniature versions of those beloved pool accessories is sure to get everyone involved. Be sure to find small flamingo or swan floats with inflatable rings for a water version of horseshoes.

Pick up glowsticks. The classic game of pick up sticks may not seem fun, but add some water and a few glowsticks and you'll have an invested group of players in no time. Be sure to wait until dusk to play this game in order to give the glowsticks a chance to truly shine. Whichever player gathers the most glowsticks can choose the next party activity or a prize, whatever their heart desires.

Host a poolside scavenger hunt. This game can be either inside the pool, outside the pool, or both! However you choose to set it up, hunters will have a blast. Select a few poolside items and "hide" them in around your backyard oasis and watch the fun unfold.

A beach ball full of questions. A fun way to get to know your guests better and break the ice at the beginning of a pool party is to toss around a beach ball with questions on it. Remember to choose the questions wisely, they can set the tone for the rest of the gathering.

Become a mermaid. Allow your guests to live out their inner fantasies of becoming a mermaid (or merman) by swimming around in mermaid tales! Between an elegant LOOP-LOC pool liner and embracing their childhood dreams, your guests are sure to think they're in the ocean and not your backyard.

While guests are guaranteed to have a good time when a sparkling pool is in the mix, give them something to remember with these fun party games.

