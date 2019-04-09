HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., April 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Don't let the size of your backyard determine its beauty potential. While it may be more difficult to transform your backyard into the oasis of your dreams, it is not impossible! Whether you are looking to update your patio area or completely renovate your backyard space, the possibilities are endless. LOOP-LOC, manufacturer of pool covers , shares 5 ways to make the most out of your small backyard.

When designing a small space, it is important to hone in your ideas and make a plan. This plan should include which elements you'd like to incorporate into your yard. A small space will not be able to accommodate multiple large objects. Be selective in your design plans and decide on one large item to include in your design. Once you decide on that larger item, whether that be a small pool, fire pit or dining table, the rest of the planning will fall into place. A backyard is going to need furniture. Utilizing built-in furniture will accomplish that need, while also saving space. You can even dress up your built-in furniture with colorful cushions that can be tied to decor inside your home, as an attempt to expand your space. Create the vibe you are craving in your yard with well thought out zones. This can be done with well-placed benches to create hard angles or other accent furniture pieces to give the appearance of different rooms. The strategic placement of your outdoor furniture, and in turn outdoor rooms, will transform your small backyard into an intimate retreat. Give your yard a focal point. A beautiful statue, a grouping of plants, a water feature, or small in-ground pool may take the attention away from the size of your yard and allow your guests to focus on the beauty instead. Draw guest's attention to your pool with a luxurious pool liner or wow them with your creative poolside seating arrangement. Determine the placement of your focal point based on the layout of your backyard. Typically, this will lead to the center of your yard or wherever the most natural path to a threshold occurs. Beautify your yard with flowers and plants. Whether you have a green thumb or are just looking to incorporate a few florals, consider doing it vertically. Hanging baskets, creeping vines, and petite patio trees are all great options to add greenery to your yard. Utilizing the vertical space in your smaller yard will save you space, while also bringing the style.

Don't let a lack of space put a damper on your backyard goals. Find a way to make your dream yard become a reality within the space you have with these tips.

About LOOP-LOC: There's only one company known for manufacturing safety pool covers strong and tough enough to support an elephant: the legendary LOOP-LOC. LOOP-LOC is a global leader in the pool industry with a 200,000-square-foot headquarters in Hauppauge, New York, and 300 employees. Through its network of dealers, the company has sold safety swimming pool covers on every continent on earth except Antarctica. LOOP-LOC now also manufactures a line of luxury in-ground pool liners—with more exclusive designer patterns than any other company—as well as the BABY-LOC removable fencing, a convenient, cost-effective additional layer of protection to help deter toddlers from gaining access to a swimming pool.

