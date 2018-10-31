LOOP-LOC, Manufacturer of Pool Liners, Shares Six Pool Holiday Gifts the Whole Family will Enjoy

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., Nov. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Even though your pool is wrapped up for the off-season, it doesn't mean you can't open up some pool fun! Having your pool closed can be a downer near the cusp of autumn and winter, when the weather is too cold to spend outside but not quite cool enough to watch pretty snowflakes fall from your window. You're reminiscing on warm, long summer days in the pool, feeling the sun on your skin, instead switching over to warm blankets and cups of hot cocoa. If you want to keep the pool in your life through the winter, start thinking about all the fun you can have next summer if you invest in some brand new pool features now; on behalf LOOP-LOC, manufacturer of pool liners , here are six pool holiday gifts the whole family will enjoy.

Trendy Pool Float: There's dozens of cute and quirky float designs in stores, from a beautiful swan to a bright pink flamingo. If you're feeling hungry, a pizza float might just be your choice. Whatever you choose for the upcoming Summer, turn it into a cute photo opportunity with friends and family alike. Robotic Vacuum: Though it may not be the most fun pool gift, a robotic vacuum will take a load off any pool owner's upkeep regime, giving them more time to relax and splash around in the pool. This useful gift will last a while, so you know your recipient can really appreciate the investment for years to come. Floating Pool Games: From volleyball to basketball, the ideas are endless when it comes to in-pool games! Buying a floating basketball or volleyball net can make swimming in the pool a riveting sport rivalry, keeping kids occupied for hours on end. If sports aren't your thing, diving toys and ring tosses can bring just as much fun. Playful Surface Fountains: This easy addition to your pool can make it a beautiful backyard centerpiece, using your pool's surface water as feeder to a luxurious looking fountain spray. Your guests will adore this fountain during any event, admiring the sparkling water cascading down over the pool when it's not in use. New Pool Lighting: The best way to make a pool feel like a brand new space is to invest in some new pool lighting fixtures. New underwater LEDs, whether they're strips or round attachments, will brighten up your water at night. If you're looking for some more poolside lighting, tiki torches alongside the pool or string lights up above can create a warm, enchanting atmosphere. Brand New Waterslide: If your pool is deep enough, a water slide attachment will bring your friends and family slipping down the slide and splashing into your pool in the dog days of summer. Waterslides are easy to set up and secure, so you know everyone will be safe and the laughs will cease to end all summer long.

The holidays are a time for cheer and fun, just like the summertime. Embrace the cool weather and patiently wait to use your new pool gifts when the winter season thaws out into spring. Have fun gifting!

