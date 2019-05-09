HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., May 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mother's Day is quickly approaching and the age-old question of "what to do for mom" has arrived again. Treat your mother to a special day by the pool, prepping for another unforgettable pool season. That's right, garden with your mom this Mother's Day! Not only will you be spending quality time together, but the pool will get a much-needed makeover. Remember to choose plants that will be able to withstand the chemicals and humid climate your pool may give off. LOOP-LOC, manufacturer of pool liners , shares tips for gardening around your pool this Mother's Day.

Avoid plants that shed. Landscaping near your pool is no walk in the park. When deciding on which plants to add to your backyard oasis, keep that in mind. When you are looking for plants to dress up your pool area, keep in mind how much landscaping will need to be done to maintain the pristine look of your pool. Plants that shed such as fruit and flower-bearing trees and shrubs will leave a mess when their leaves, needles, fruits, or flowers fall in and around your pool. This will mean extra work for the pool cleaner.

Think about adding succulents to your poolside garden. Create the perfect oasis you've been craving with the addition of succulents. These types of plants are ideal for giving your poolside garden structure. Whether green or another color, these plants are ideal for surviving those poolside conditions. Be sure that if you do add succulents to your backyard garden, there are no spines, which may also be known as the thorns or needles. It is better to avoid spines when these plants are near pools because swimmers will have more skin exposed than usual.

Add color to your backyard. Any floral combination can give your garden the color you are looking for. Whether that plant is a Hawaiian Hibiscus (luau anyone?!), a Creeping Jenny, or a Geranium, the floral options are endless. If your floral dreams require a plant that is not ideal for blooming alongside your pool, think of adding planters and stationing them farther from the action. They will still provide color, while safely growing in an environment where they will thrive.

Don't forget the grass. Ornamental grass that is. Not to be confused with lawn grass, ornamental grass is generally low maintenance and gives off a relaxed vibe near water. If you are seeking to create staycation vibes, this is the ideal option for you and your family. Ornamental grass options such as sedges, rushes, and bamboo are perfect poolside options,

Give your mother a Mother's Day she'll remember all summer long by planting new life into your backyard oasis.

ABOUT LOOP-LOC: There's only one company known for manufacturing safety pool covers strong and tough enough to support an elephant: the legendary LOOP-LOC . LOOP-LOC is a global leader in the pool industry with a 200,000-square-foot headquarters in Hauppauge, New York, and 300 employees. Through its network of dealers, the company has sold safety swimming pool covers on every continent on Earth except Antarctica. LOOP-LOC now also manufactures a line of luxury in-ground pool liners—with more exclusive designer patterns than any other company—as well as the BABY-LOC removable fencing, a convenient, cost-effective additional layer of protection to help deter toddlers from gaining access to a swimming pool.

SOURCE LOOP-LOC