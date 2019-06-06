HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., June 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pool season has arrived and pool owners everywhere are thriving. The only downside is not being able to share the fun with all of your friends. Not to worry, LOOP-LOC, removable pool fence manufacturer, shares tips for showing off your pool on social media.

Find the right platform. Between networks like Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Pinterest, and even TikTok, there is a platform for everyone. Figure out which network you and your friends interact with the most and begin sharing your poolside adventure

Capture the best poolside content possible. Content is key, as many marketing agencies can attest. Be sure to capture high-quality content that tells a story, pushes people to engage, adheres to the restrictions of your chosen social platform, and showcases your pool. People enjoy the view of sparkling water during the summer so be sure to highlight your pool's best features (a new liner or removable pool fence will please the fans) when creating content. Also, keep in mind that your content should speak to your personality. Whether that means funny videos of you in the pool or an artsy poolside photo, stay true to who you are and want to be. Remember, you might also need a dedicated camera person, so keep your family and friends close by.

Speak with your followers. While social media may seem like it's all about the likes, that's not entirely true. Focusing on likes is good, but don't forget to answer comments that come in as well. Especially when posting about a pool, people may have questions about your LOOP-LOC liner or pool maintenance schedule. Be prepared to answer any and all questions that come your way, If something pops up that you'd rather not engage with, don't be afraid to remove the comment.

Don't forget the hashtags. In our digital world, hashtags are tools that get content seen by more people. Regardless of the platform you use, hashtags function the same way - as a search method. Relevant hashtags can be added to any and all of your posts. However, don't go overboard, as that may make your posts appear to be spam.

As you begin to share your poolside photos with your friends via social media, remember these tips. But also be aware that some people may experience poolside FOMO (fear of missing out) so try to invite them along for the next photo shoot so they can join in on the fun.

ABOUT LOOP-LOC: There's only one company known for manufacturing safety pool covers strong and tough enough to support an elephant: the legendary LOOP-LOC. LOOP-LOC pool covers manufacturer is a global leader in the pool industry with a 200,000-square-foot headquarters in Hauppauge, New York, and 300 employees. Through its network of dealers, the company has sold safety swimming pool covers on every continent on Earth except Antarctica. LOOP-LOC safety pool fence manufacturers now also manufactures a line of luxury in-ground pool liners—with more exclusive designer patterns than any other company—as well as the BABY-LOC removable pool fencing, a convenient, cost-effective additional layer of protection to help deter toddlers from gaining access to a swimming pool.

