HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., April 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The great debate many homeowners face is about to be put to rest. That debate being, to add a pool to the yard or not to add a pool to the yard. The advantages of adding a pool to your house may seem obvious: increased home value, less vacations, and more time with the family. While those are wonderful reasons for owning a swimming pool, LOOP-LOC is looking into the personal reasons a pool is the perfect addition to any home. LOOP-LOC, supplier of inground pool liners, explains how a swimming pool can improve your health.

Pools are a great way to relieve stress. Whether you are facing extreme amount of pressure from your job, or having a bad day, your own personal escape is a few steps away. By spending time floating in the pool, you'll feel the stress melt away, literally (well, that may be sweat). Aside from the comforting experience, just listening to the sounds of nature around you, may also provide a calming atmosphere. Either way, your stress levels will thank you.

At home exercise will never be easier. Owning a pool means less excuses for missing a workout. While the summer may be too hot for other forms of cardio, such as running, a pool is the perfect answer. You'll be able to escape the heat, take a dip in the pool, and work on your fitness. Who could ask for more? Not only will you be working out, but water exercise is known to be low-impact and may even help strengthen those weaker muscles. Between swimming laps and water aerobics routines, the options are endless.

Soothe your sore muscles. Fitness enthusiast or not, muscle soreness happens from time to time. A heated swim may help soothe those muscles. According to Temperature (journal), an hour-long soak in hot water provides anti-inflammatory benefits. Adding a heater to your pool may give your muscles the relief you've been craving.

Soak up the sun. A pool gives you an excuse to spend excess time outdoors during the warm months. Rather than escape the heat by binge watching your favorite show for the hundredth time (we all do it), you'll find yourself outside participating in some outdoor activity. By having fun in the sun, you may increase your body's level of serotonin, the hormone that makes you happy. Not only will you feel happier, but also healthier. The sunshine may also provide you with increased levels of Vitamin D, a nutrient that can work toward preventing skin disorders. However, increased time in the sun, means an increase in potential sunburn. Be sure to apply and reapply sunscreen when necessary, during prolonged periods of sun exposure.

Spend more time with family and friends. Who doesn't enjoy spending the day in their friend's pool? Once you own a pool, your home becomes the go-to summer hot spot. Increased social interaction is important for general well-being and may be linked to boosting the immune system. What other excuse do you need to throw a party for your family and friends?

LOOP-LOC rests their case. Owning a pool is definitely the way to go. These tips are just the beginning of the various ways pools can improve your health.

About LOOP-LOC: There's only one company known for manufacturing safety pool covers strong and tough enough to support an elephant: the legendary LOOP-LOC. LOOP-LOC is a global leader in the pool industry with a 200,000-square-foot headquarters in Hauppauge, New York, and 300 employees. Through its network of dealers, the company has sold safety swimming pool covers on every continent on earth except Antarctica. LOOP-LOC now also manufactures a line of luxury in-ground pool liners—with more exclusive designer patterns than any other company—as well as the BABY-LOC removable fencing, a convenient, cost-effective additional layer of protection to help deter toddlers from gaining access to a swimming pool.

SOURCE LOOP-LOC

Related Links

https://www.looploc.com

