HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., March 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- If children are frequent visitors in your backyard, you know how important it is to establish safety precautions and rules for the pool area. Some of the most common safety risks include lack of swimming skills, lack of barriers, and unsupervised time in the water. LOOP-LOC, supplier of safety pool covers, shares 4 ways to keep children safe around your pool.

Adult supervision should be required any time a child is using the pool or in the pool area. Proper supervision is the most important thing when it comes to children's safety in the water. Supervisors should be sitting close to the pool and have their full attention on the children in the water. Texting, reading, watching a show, etc. should be avoided when supervising. If there are other adults around, you can rotate supervision shifts. Adults should also be familiar with basic rescue and CPR techniques so they are able to act if an emergency occurs. Provide additional layers of protection. While there is no substitute for adult supervision, removable mesh pool fencing can be a convenient and cost effective way to add an additional layer of protection to your backyard and pool area during the swimming season. When you're ready to close the pool for the offseason, a safety pool cover is a viable option to keep that layer of protection present all year. Have safety equipment accessible at all times. Emergencies happen at a moment's notice and having the proper rescue equipment accessible can make a huge difference when every second matters. Remember that you should use legitimate safety devices, not pool noodles, boogie boards, etc. It's recommended that kids wear life jackets in and around the pool, even if they know how to swim. This is particularly important for those who are weaker swimmers. Put away pool toys when not in use. Not only is a cluttered pool area a tripping hazard, it also will make it difficult to move quickly in an emergency. Colorful and fun pool toys can also tempt children into the pool area when an adult isn't present.

Once the warm weather rolls around, it's common for the pool to become the center of family fun. Since children don't often understand the dangers of a pool, it's important as a pool owner that you take the responsibility of keeping children safe around your pool.

About LOOP-LOC: There's only one company known for manufacturing safety pool covers strong and tough enough to support an elephant: the legendary LOOP-LOC. LOOP-LOC is a global leader in the pool industry with a 200,000-square-foot headquarters in Hauppauge, New York, and 300 employees. Through its network of dealers, the company has sold safety swimming pool covers on every continent on earth except Antarctica. LOOP-LOC pool safety covers manufacturer now also manufactures a line of luxury in-ground pool liners—with more exclusive designer patterns than any other company—as well as the BABY-LOC removable fencing, a convenient, cost-effective additional layer of protection to help deter toddlers from gaining access to a swimming pool.

SOURCE LOOP-LOC

Related Links

http://www.looploc.com

