Loopback Analytics and Cookeville Regional Medical Center Partner on Specialty Pharmacy Initiatives to Improve Patient Outcomes

DALLAS, Aug. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Loopback Analytics, a leader in population health analytics, is partnering with Cookeville Regional Medical Center to bring the region new specialty pharmacy services.

Specialty pharmacy has a rapidly evolving role in improving patient outcomes. For integrated health systems like Cookeville Regional, effectively leveraging data analytics is critical to ensuring patients get timely access to life-saving medications, a key to providing excellent patient care.

"We are thrilled to partner with Loopback Analytics and access data insights that can positively impact the patients we serve, as well as the growth of our specialty pharmacy program as a whole," said Brantley Underwood, Cookeville Regional Medical Center Specialty Pharmacy Manager.

The Loopback platform enables health systems like Cookeville Regional to maximize their opportunity for specialty medications through seamless data integration and easy-to-use analytics.

"Through this exciting partnership, Loopback will be providing advanced pharmacy analytics that will enable Cookeville Regional Medical Center to serve more patients, increase patient satisfaction and improve clinical outcomes," said Neil Smiley, Loopback Analytics CEO.

This type of partnership shows how Cookeville Regional's leadership is constantly looking at how to improve patient care through innovation.

"This is a win-win for the hospital and patients who utilize specialty pharmacy services," said Paul Korth, CRMC CEO. "This will bring a new service that is currently not available to anyone in the Upper Cumberland."

Specialty pharmacy services allows those with specific diseases, such as cancer, rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's Disease and multiple sclerosis, to get the medication they need. The nearest one is in Nashville, so people who utilize this type of service will be able to get their needed medication, closer to home.

About Cookeville Regional Medical Center:

Cookeville Regional Medical Center is celebrating 100 years in 2021. It began as a 15-bed private clinic built by a local surgeon and has grown to a 269 bed Regional Center on a 55-acre campus featuring state-of-the-art Cardiac care, Orthopedic care, Cancer Center, Robotic surgery and much more.

