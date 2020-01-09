Loopback Analytics and UF Health Jacksonville Working Together on Specialty Pharmacy to Improve Patient Outcomes

DALLAS, Jan. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Loopback Analytics, a leading provider of data-driven solutions for hospital and health systems, announced today they are working with UF Health Jacksonville to help advance specialty pharmacy services.

Specialty pharmacy is a rapidly evolving, innovative area and academic medical centers like UF Health Jacksonville play a key role in its ensuring patients get timely access to the medications they need. By effectively monitoring and managing patient data, integrated health systems are uniquely positioned to provide superior levels of safety, adherence and clinical efficacy with complex specialty medications.

Through its collaboration with Loopback Analytics, UF Health Jacksonville seeks to grow its specialty pharmacy business while continuing to improve medication adherence and clinical outcomes. The Loopback Rx Platform seamlessly integrates data sets from across multiple systems to provide pharmacists with easy-to-use and actionable analytics.

"We are excited to work with UF Health Jacksonville and assist them with their specialty pharmacy initiatives," said Neil Smiley, CEO at Loopback Analytics. "Through our collaboration, we seek to improve both access and outcomes for patients."

About Loopback Analytics:

Loopback Analytics enables health systems to proactively identify at-risk populations, match patients to appropriate services and evaluate the impact of interventions on clinical and economic outcomes. The Loopback Rx platform enables health system pharmacies to improve patient outcomes and accelerate growth of their specialty pharmacy business. For more information, visit www.loopbackanalytics.com.

About UF Health Jacksonville:

UF Health Jacksonville is a private, not-for-profit academic health center affiliated with the University of Florida Health Science Center campuses in Jacksonville and Gainesville. In Jacksonville, UF Health includes University of Florida faculty, residents and fellows within the UF College of Medicine – Jacksonville, who team up with outstanding caregivers and other employees to provide state-of-the-art services to residents throughout northeast Florida and southeast Georgia. The center's mission is to heal, to comfort, to educate and to discover in an environment where exemplary medical care is complemented by outstanding service.

