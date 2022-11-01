Loose Leaf Paper Market Size to Grow by USD 1.67 Bn, Driven by Growth in Education Sector - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global loose leaf paper market is forecasted to grow by USD 1.67 billion, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.36% from 2021 to 2026. Technavio segments the market by distribution channel (offline and online) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The report provides a comprehensive analysis of recent developments, new product launches, major revenue-generating segments, and market behavior across geographies.

Key points covered in the loose leaf paper market study:

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Loose Leaf Paper Market 2022-2026

Market estimates and forecast 2022-2026

Key drivers, trends, and challenges impacting market growth

Segment-wise, region-wise, and country-wide analysis

Analysis of market share by vendors

Key product launches and regulatory climate

Technavio categorizes the global loose leaf paper market as a part of the global office services and supplies market within the global commercial services and supplies market. The global office services and supplies market covers providers of office services and manufacturers of office supplies and equipment.

The market is primarily driven by the growth in the education sector, which is a key end-user of loose leaf paper. The number of recognized educational institutions and student enrollment in academic institutions has increased in the last few years. Key infrastructural development in the education sector and the growing support from governments are increasing the number of educational institutions in countries such as India, China, and the US. The growing enrollment of students in schools will increase the demand for writing paper such as loose leaf paper, which, in turn, will fuel the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The loose leaf paper market is concentrated, with the presence of few regional and international players. The vendors are deploying growth strategies such as forming strategic partnerships to compete in the market. Competition among vendors in the global loose leaf paper market has intensified due to the growth of the global education sector. Vendors are focusing on innovative products such as recycled loose leaf paper and expansion of their markets globally through various partnership agreements.

The offline segment will generate maximum revenue in the loose leaf paper market and is the leading distribution channel. This market segment generates most of its revenue through the purchases of applications and digital games through app stores and in-app purchases. The increasing demand for online games is driving the growth of the segment.

By geography, APAC will dominate the loose leaf paper market during the forecast period. The region will account for 31% of the global market share growth. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in Europe, North America, and South America.

Some of the key players in the loose leaf paper market include:

ACCO Brands Corp.

Asia Pulp and Paper Sinar Mas.

Etranger di Costa Rica Co. Ltd.

Eudata International

Exacompta Clairefontaine SA

ITC Ltd.

KOKUYO Co. Ltd.

Lion Office Products Co. Ltd.

Speedball Art Products Co. LLC

The ODP Corp.

W.W. Grainger Inc.

Loose Leaf Paper Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.36% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 1.67 billion Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 2.92 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 31% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, Japan, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled ACCO Brands Corp., Asia Pulp and Paper Sinar Mas., Etranger di Costa Rica Co. Ltd., Eudata International, Exacompta Clairefontaine SA, ITC Ltd., KOKUYO Co. Ltd., Lion Office Products Co. Ltd., Speedball Art Products Co. LLC, The ODP Corp., and W.W. Grainger Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

