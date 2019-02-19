Lopez Negrete Communications Celebrates its Sweet Sixteenth Best of Show at American Advertising Federation-Houston Chapter Awards

HOUSTON, Feb. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lopez Negrete Communications, Inc., one of the nation's largest Hispanic independently owned and operated, full-service agency, walked away with 21 American Advertising Federation–Houston Chapter awards, including "Best of Show" in the Broadcast category. This marks the 16th consecutive year the agency has earned a "Best of Show" award.

The piece that won "Best of Show" honors was titled "A Unifying Beat," created for long-standing client Walmart. The goal of the campaign was to promote awareness of Walmart's new free Online Grocery Pickup app during the world's largest soccer event. The agency undertook a modular approach to recreate culturally accurate get-togethers for each participating Latin country and edited each spot depending on which teams were represented in matchups. The world-renowned Rocky theme song "Gonna Fly Now" was produced and recorded in each country's traditional musical style and genre. The winning work can be found here: https://bit.ly/2Gw9HUN.

"This was a simple, beautiful, and most importantly, powerful campaign that drew upon actionable customer insights, upon Latinos' passionate love for soccer and also upon the enormous connective opportunity that the World Cup offered," says Lopez Negrete Communications President and CEO, Alex López Negrete. He adds: "Rare are the opportunities to create a campaign that allows a marketer to showcase such a practical service as Online Grocery Pickup during a month-long sporting event, while catering specifically to such a diverse segment in such a tailor-made manner. We're thankful for our client for giving us the freedom to so vividly and accurately reflect our consumer's passion for soccer – and food!"

Lopez Negrete Communications also received the following honors:

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles

Two Gold, one Silver

Walmart Inc.

Best of Show, four Gold, six Bronze

Bank of America

One Bronze

McDonald's

One Gold , two Silver, two Bronze

, two Silver, two Bronze Lone Star College

One Bronze

Lopez Negrete Communications, Inc.

One Silver

The American Advertising Awards is the advertising industry's largest and most representative competition, attracting over 40,000 entries every year in local AAF Club competitions. The mission of the American Advertising Awards competition is to recognize and reward the creative spirit of excellence in the art of advertising.

ABOUT LOPEZ NEGRETE COMMUNICATIONS, INC. Lopez Negrete Communications stands as one of the largest independent, Hispanic owned and operated, full-service agencies in the United States, specializing in providing marketing services to corporations wishing to reach and engage with America's increasingly diverse consumers. Founded in 1985 by Alex and Cathy López Negrete, the agency offers thought leadership and a full range of marketing, advertising and communications services, including strategic planning, research and consumer insights, media planning and buying, creative, brand strategy, digital/social/mobile marketing services, public relations, and promotions. With national headquarters in Houston, Texas, Lopez Negrete employs over 130 employees who keep clients at the forefront of a burgeoning Omnicultural® America.

