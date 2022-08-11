Lopez Negrete Communications Named Hyundai Motor America's Hispanic Marketing Agency of Record

HOUSTON, Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- Lopez Negrete Communications, the nation's largest independently owned and operated Hispanic marketing agency, has been chosen by Hyundai Motor America as its U.S. Hispanic marketing agency. The award-winning agency will deliver strategic marketing campaigns targeting the technologically savvy U.S. Hispanic consumer.

"At Hyundai, our vision is progress for humanity, and that includes relating to multicultural communities in culture and in language," said Angela Zepeda, CMO, Hyundai Motor America. "We selected Lopez Negrete for its expertise in reaching today's multifaceted Hispanic segments in ways that truly connect with the vibrant and diverse cultures. We are excited to communicate with Latino audiences nationwide with a more strategic approach that makes us even more relatable."

"This is another important milestone in the history of our agency. To be selected as Hyundai Motor America's Hispanic Agency of Record at this time in their evolution as a brand and premier global automaker is a terrific honor. It will also be a joy to work with CMO Angela Zepeda and her truly diverse team, who are unquestionably committed to the segment, very much value and understand the power of multicultural insights, and have a real grasp of the opportunity that exists within our market. There are very high standards and expectations, both creatively and strategically, and we're very excited that with the team we have in place, we are poised to overdeliver," stated Alex López Negrete, president and CEO of Lopez Negrete Communications.

Lopez Negrete Communications' automotive assignment includes generating strategic branding and vehicle campaigns across all communication channels. Hyundai will take advantage of the agency's full-service offering, including the Strategic Business Unit, inclusive of research and consumer insights, planning and strategy, analytics; digital; social media; experiential and media.

Hyundai Motor America leads the category in design, mobility and technology and joins Lopez Negrete Communications' who's who of Fortune 100 and 500 clients, such as Walmart, Bank of America, McDonald's, Phillips 66 Company, and Mattress Firm, among others. Hyundai will remain the agency's exclusive automotive client.

The 37-year-old agency plans to launch its inaugural campaign this quarter with anthemic Hyundai brand work and follow with specific vehicle campaigns and tentpole events that appeal to the various diverse Latin segments across the nation, such as the upcoming World Cup games.

Lopez Negrete Communications

Lopez Negrete Communications stands as the largest independent, Hispanic-owned-and-operated, full-service agency in the United States, specializing in providing marketing services to corporations wishing to reach and engage with America's large and influential Hispanic consumer segment. Founded in 1985 by Alex and Cathy López Negrete, the agency offers thought leadership and a full range of marketing, advertising and communications services, including strategic planning, brand strategy, creative and production, research and consumer insights, media planning and buying, digital/social/mobile marketing services, public relations, and promotions. Award-winning throughout a rich, 37-year history, Lopez Negrete counts as clients some of the nation's largest corporations and their prestigious brands, such as Bank of America, Walmart, McDonald's, Hyundai Motor America, Sam's Club, Mattress Firm, Phillips 66 Company, Motiva Enterprises LLC, and United Airlines. With headquarters in Houston, Texas, Lopez Negrete employs over 100 professionals who are dedicated to delivering the promise of Maximum Return On Cultural Intelligence™ and is a founding agency member of both the Hispanic Marketing Council and the ANA's Alliance for Inclusive and Multicultural Marketing (AIMM).

Hyundai Motor America

Hyundai Motor America focuses on 'Progress for Humanity' and smart mobility solutions. Hyundai offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles. Our 820 dealers sold more than 738,000 vehicles in the U.S. in 2021, and nearly half were built at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. For more information, visit www.HyundaiNews.com.

SOURCE Lopez Negrete Communications, Inc.