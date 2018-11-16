Lora DiCarlo Hires PhD Robotics Engineer Dr. Ada-Rhodes Short

BEND, Ore., Nov. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Lora DiCarlo hires Dr. Ada-Rhodes Short as a Senior Mechanical Design and Robotics Engineer. Dr. Short expands Lora DiCarlo's capabilities in miniaturized robotics, biomimicry (the translation of organic human motions into mathematical models for automation), and artificial intelligence. Dr. Short will help Lora DiCarlo develop women's sexual health products that feel like a human partner and provide the haptic interface for VR interactions.

Dr. Short brings six years experience in cutting-edge robotic and artificial intelligence work for both private industries and major research universities. Prior to Lora DiCarlo, Dr. Short was employed at Sphero Robotics Inc. designing products including BB-8 (from Star Wars), Ultimate Lightning McQueen, and the home robot Misty.

Dr. Short has over ten publications in robotics and artificial intelligence including autonomous decision making, risk-informed operations of autonomous vehicles, and route planning for simulated planetary rovers. Short holds a PhD from Oregon State University College of Engineering, ranked #4 in the USA for robotics graduate program. Short also has a Masters in Mechanical Engineering from Colorado School of Mines, and a B.S. in Mechanical Engineering from Baylor.

"We are very excited to have Ada on the development team for our launch product Osé, the first biomimetic hands-free device for the elusive blended orgasm," said Lora Haddock, Founder and CEO of Lora DiCarlo. "Ada's depth of experience in robotics and artificial intelligence will help us to accelerate years ahead of the market in pleasure product evolution. Next on the agenda? We design the first platform for people with vaginas engaged in intimate VR interactions. Boom."

About Lora DiCarlo

Located in Bend, Oregon, Lora DiCarlo is an gender-inclusive, sex-positive company tackling the no longer "taboo" topic of vagina-specific orgasms. Using advanced micro-robotic technology engineered in a leading university laboratory, Lora DiCarlo has developed its first product, Osé, set to hit shelves in the Spring of 2019. Lora DiCarlo was founded by a woman with years of experience in healthcare, a special interest in female physiology, a passion for confronting that awkward conversation, and a dream of eradicating social and sexual stigmas. For more information on Lora Dicaro visit: www.loradicarlo.com

