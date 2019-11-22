Lora DiCarlo's Osé Named To TIME's List Of The 100 Best Inventions Of 2019

BEND, Ore., Nov. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This week, TIME revealed its annual list of the 100 Best Inventions that are making the world better, smarter and even a bit more fun. Lora DiCarlo's Osé was selected as one of this year's Best Inventions.

To assemble the 2019 TIME Best Inventions list, TIME solicited nominations across a variety of categories from editors and correspondents around the world, as well as through an online application process. Each contender was then evaluated on key factors, including originality, effectiveness, ambition and influence. The result: 100 groundbreaking inventions that are changing the way we live, work, play and think about what's possible. Osé was selected in the Wellness category for 2019 for its focus on closing the pleasure gap for people with vaginas.

Osé is a modern marvel, with first of its kind, patent-pending design, engineering, and production all focused on giving the user a blended orgasm (a combined clitoral and G-spot orgasm). Lora DiCarlo's Osé has been one of the most talked-about and anticipated products of 2019. Osé uses micro-robotic technology to mimic all of the sensations of a human mouth, tongue, and fingers, for an experience that feels like a real partner, with none of the vibration that other adult products rely on. Customizable controls allow the user to determine the amount of stimulation for both pleasure points, based on sensitivity and desired intensity.

"We are honored to be recognized by such an elite list and organization," said Lora Haddock, founder and CEO of Lora DiCarlo. "We want to thank TIME for their consideration and for selecting Osé."

About Lora DiCarlo

Lora DiCarlo is a woman-run start-up that is determined to change the face of sex tech. Proudly sex-positive and gender-inclusive, Lora DiCarlo's goal is to create products and educational resources that promote female and LGBTQ+ health, wellness, and empowerment. The company has partnered with Oregon State University's College of Engineering to develop a range of products to close the orgasm gap and make blended orgasms a right rather than a reach. For more information on Lora DiCarlo visit: www.loradicarlo.com .

