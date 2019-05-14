LORATI Successfully Develops Effective Treatment for Diabetic Macular Edema Using Eye Drops

TAIPEI, Taiwan, May 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lorati Company Limited, a Taiwan-based biotechnology and pharmaceutical company, today announced that it has successfully developed nano-grade eye drops, which can effectively treat and reverse diabetic macular edema (DME).

Lorati CEO, David Lo, said nano-grade eye drops, based on montmorillonite (name of a mineral), also known as God's clay, is believed to be the last-ditch treatment for DME. In just two and half months, a 53-year-old male DME patient in Taiwan with 20/100 vision has fully restored his vision to 20/20.

Mr. Lo explained, "The culprits of DME are chronic hyperglycemia and advanced glycated end products (AGEs). Chronic hyperglycemia-related accumulation of AGEs causes the disruption of blood-retinal barrier (BRB) and an altered vitreo-retinal interface. Altered BRB leads to interstitial fluid accumulation within the retina, and, in some cases, cyst formation, particularly in the perifoveal retina."

Mr. Lo further explained, "To effectively reverse DME, a drug must be able to achieve three things. First of all, excessive glucoses in the blood must be consumed. Secondly, those AGEs in the choriocapillaris must be eliminated. Lastly, endogenous adult stem cells (ASCs) must be triggered for the repair of damaged BRB, i.e. choriocapillaris and retina. God's clay has proven to be the only material that can achieve all three tasks at the same time. This is the reason that nano-grade eye drops can help DME patients restore their vision in just three months." (The detailed mechanism can be found on Lorati's website www.godforeye.com)

"The most common treatment for DME is anti-VEGF (vascular endothelial growth factors) injections. However, anti-VEGF injection can only inhibit neovascularization. It cannot do anything to eliminate hyperglycemia or AGEs. Besides, if hyperglycemia can be effectively confined and AGEs can be eliminated from blood vessels, VEGF will be properly regulated and neovascularization will not occur," said Mr. Lo.

"It is very important for DME patients to know that as long as they have some vision left (i.e. 20/400), they still have a chance to fully restore their vision with nano-grade eye drops, as there are still Müller cells present in their eyes. However, if their eyesight deteriorates to the stage that they have become blind, it is impossible for them to reverse DME at all, as all the Müller cells in their eyes are dead already. Thus, timely treatment of DME using nano-grade eye drops is strongly recommended," added Mr. Lo.

For more information, please visit Lorati's website at www.godforeye.com

Contact:

Lorati Co., Ltd.

Tel: +886 4 2483 5965

Email: service@lorati.com.tw

This press release was issued through 24-7PressRelease.com. For further information, visit http://www.24-7pressrelease.com.

SOURCE Lorati Company Limited

Related Links

http://www.godforeye.com

