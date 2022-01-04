Lord and Company Technologies Joins the Mobile Communications America Family

SPARTANBURG, S.C., Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mobile Communications America, Inc. ("MCA"), the leading provider of wireless communication solutions that enhance the safety, security, and operating efficiency of workplaces today, announces the acquisition of Lord and Company Technologies, Inc. ("Lord and Co."), a leading provider of in-building wireless communication systems headquartered in Manassas, Virginia.

For the last 15 years Lord & Company Technologies, Inc has been a successful turnkey systems integration company that designs, installs, tests, certifies, and maintains in-building, in-tunnel, in-ship wireless communication systems for life-safety/public safety and commercial cell coverage.

Bill and Lee Ann Cabrera, owners of Lord and Co., are pleased to announce the next step in the continued development of their 40-year-old company. By becoming a part of the MCA family, the company's resources, offerings, and geographical reach will significantly increase, allowing them to provide an even greater level of support to their existing and valued customers.

"We have similar values, devotion to our customers, and pride in the quality of our services, while working in a family environment," said Lee Ann, Lord and Co.'s president. Bill said, "I am very excited about the technical competence MCA brings and the new offerings the company will bring to our customers. I am really looking forward to being a part of such a large and extremely successful company."

Vince Foody, CEO of MCA, commented, "We are delighted to welcome the Lord and Co. team to the MCA family. Their technical proficiency in the DAS space, combined with their service-first values, is an excellent strategic fit with MCA."

The addition of Lord and Co. strengthens MCA's footprint in Virginia.

About MCA Mobile Communications America (MCA) is one of the largest and most trusted Motorola partners in the United States. More than 65,000 customers trust MCA to provide wireless communication solutions for a safe, secure, and more efficient workplace. As your trusted advisor, we reduce the time and effort needed to research, install, and maintain the right solutions to make your workplace better.

MCA offers a carefully researched portfolio of world class voice, data and video products and solutions. With more than twenty product lines and hundreds of solutions, our team of certified professionals across the United States deliver a full suite of reliable technologies with a service first approach. The MCA advantage is our etensive service portfolio to support the solution lifecycle from start to finish. www.callmc.com .

Media Contact:

Lauren Santilli

864.504.7869

[email protected]

SOURCE Mobile Communications America