Lord Jones Joins Forces with Actress Kristen Bell to Launch Happy Dance

"I first discovered Lord Jones CBD products two years ago and have been using them ever since," said Bell. "I was skeptical at first, but was quickly blown away by the quality, integrity and consistency in all of the products. When I met Lord Jones founders Rob & Cindy, we aligned on a shared desire to make a CBD line that would be accessible to a wider audience at a lower price point while maintaining the same trusted quality as the Lord Jones brand."

Happy Dance will launch with a collection of premium hemp-derived CBD-infused skincare and personal care products in easy-to-use formulations. "Self-care shouldn't be an event," said Bell. "Self-care should consist of everyday pick-me-ups that can be integrated into one's daily routine."

"We couldn't imagine a better partner than Kristen," said Lord Jones CEO and founder Rob Rosenheck. "Kristen has a singular voice and has always been outspoken about what she loves and believes. Her passion, authenticity and kindness will be at the core of Happy Dance and make her the perfect messenger to bring CBD self-care to the mainstream." Happy Dance is scheduled to launch later this year. Please visit www.doahappydance.com for more information.

About Lord Jones

Lord Jones formulates, manufactures and distributes the world's finest hemp-derived CBD infused products. Lord Jones products have been featured in The New York Times, Vogue, Vanity Fair, Forbes, Harper's Bazaar, Rolling Stone, The New Yorker and Bon Appetit, to name a few. Lord Jones took the beauty world by storm when it became the first ever CBD brand to launch at Sephora. Fast Company recognized Lord Jones as one of the "World's Most Innovative Companies" of 2019. For more information visit: @thelordjones and www.lordjones.com

About Kristen Bell

Kristen Bell is an actress, philanthropist and entrepreneur. Kristen voiced Princess Anna in the global blockbusters Frozen and Frozen 2. She is well known to television audiences for her critically acclaimed roles on NBC's The Good Place, as well as Showtime's House of Lies, and her star-making role as the title character in Veronica Mars. Kristen is actively involved in many charities including Alliance of Moms, Baby2Baby and Charity Water. She is also a global advocate for the UN's Women's Peace & Humanitarian Fund.

