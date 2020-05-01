L'Oréal-owned SkinCeuticals, CeraVe, and La Roche-Posay & Melanoma Research Alliance Launch Three-Year Partnership in the United States

WASHINGTON, May 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- At the start of Melanoma Awareness Month, L'Oréal-owned SkinCeuticals, CeraVe, and La Roche-Posay, the world leaders in dermocosmetics, and the Melanoma Research Alliance, the largest non-profit funder of melanoma research, announced today the start of a three-year partnership to raise awareness of melanoma and improve detection and treatment.

As part of this partnership, they have issued the L'Oréal Dermatological Beauty Brands-MRA Team Science Award to researchers at Stanford University's School of Medicine who are studying how Artificial Intelligence (AI) within dermatologic practices can be used to improve melanoma detection.

Melanoma is the fifth most common cancer in the United States and is one of the most common cancers in young adults, especially young women. While treatments for advanced melanomas have improved significantly in the last decade, melanoma is still the deadliest of all skin cancers and this year an estimated 6,800 people will succumb to the disease. However, when caught early, melanoma is highly curable, making early detection efforts critical.

The award will support work being led by Dr. Roberto Novoa. The partnership is supporting research that will help highlight ideal use-cases and the unforeseen benefits or pitfalls of AI implementation in clinical practice and research with the potential to improve the early detection of melanoma when it is most treatable.

"As the global leader in dermocosmetics, L'Oréal is committed to the science of skin health. We are proud to partner with the Melanoma Research Alliance to help advance this crucial research in skin cancer prevention and detection using sophisticated AI technology," said Group President of L'Oréal USA's Active Cosmetics Division, Marc Toulemonde. "It is our hope that our work together will bring much needed attention to melanoma and the role of dermatologists serving on its front lines."

In addition to funding the Team Science award, L'Oréal and MRA will also raise awareness of melanoma and the need for early detection by directing patients and consumers to the Skin Check Pledge microsite. By taking the pledge, users commit to learning what to look for, performing a monthly-self exam and seeing a dermatologist for an annual exam. Learn more or take the pledge at https://www.curemelanoma.net/skincheck/.

"Dermatologists serve a critical role in the early detection of melanoma," says MRA President & CEO Michael Kaplan. "This partnership with L'Oréal will help us better harness the power of new tools – like machine learning and artificial intelligence – needed to help dermatologists make an even bigger impact in the fight against melanoma."

L'Oréal USA has been a longtime partner of the Melanoma Research Alliance. Since 2013, L'Oréal has granted $1.5 million to advance this important research.

About L'Oréal USA's Active Cosmetics Division

L'Oréal USA is the largest subsidiary of the L'Oréal Group, the world's leading beauty company. L'Oréal's Active Cosmetics Division brands meets a range of different skin care needs from normal to blemish-proned, in healthcare outlets worldwide, including, pharmacies, drugstores, and medi-spas. Thanks to its highly complementary brands, developed and endorsed by health professionals - dermatologists, pediatricians, cosmetic doctors - the division is the world leader in dermocosmetics.

About Melanoma Research Alliance (MRA)

Founded in 2007 under the auspices of the Milken Institute, with the generous support of Debra and Leon Black, the Melanoma Research Alliance exists to accelerate treatment options and find a cure for melanoma. As the largest nonprofit funder of melanoma research, it has dedicated over $110 million and leveraged an additional $200 million towards its mission. Through its support, MRA has championed revolutions in immunotherapy, targeted therapies, novel combinations and diagnostics. Due to the ongoing support of its founders, 100 percent of donations to MRA go directly to its melanoma research program. MRA's ability to fund wide-ranging research in melanoma is amplified by unique collaborations and partnerships with individuals, private foundations, and corporations. Visit http://www.CureMelanoma.org for more information.

Cody R. Barnett, Director of Communications

M: (717) 880-7100

E-mail: [email protected]

SOURCE L’Oreal USA Active Cosmetics Division