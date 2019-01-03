L'Oréal Paris Celebrates Women Who "Own It" In New Superior Preference Hair Color Campaign

The campaign stars actress Courteney Cox along with L'Oréal Paris spokeswomen and actresses Julianne Moore and Amber Heard, all of whom go all in when believing in something. Each woman has a unique, personal story of owning their life and their signature hair color. The first part of the integrated campaign debuts as a commercial during this weekend's Golden Globes broadcast.

"Since launching over 40 years ago, Superior Preference has stood for more than just hair color. Its message of empowerment and championing women is more relevant today than ever before," says Anne Marie Nelson-Bogle, Senior Vice President, Marketing, L'Oréal Paris USA. "With this new campaign, we want to inspire women to powerfully own it across all facets of their life – from their personal and professional passions to their approach to beauty, including their hair color."

"There was a time where I was fighting against the external representation and presentation of myself and what other people thought about that. But now, I just own it," remarks Amber Heard. "I own my blonde and I own being me. Just like my hair, there are many more dimensions to my life than meet the eye."

"Above all, I own being a mom and nurturing my relationships," notes Courteney Cox. "Being a good mom, a good partner and a good friend are three of the most important things to me. I try to own it by always being there and listening. As for my hair, simply stated, my brunette color is who I am."

Superior Preference has been L'Oreal Paris' gold standard in hair color since 1973. Available in over 50 shades, Superior Preference delivers long lasting color that's luminous and fade defying. It pairs the brand's translucent gel hair dye formula with its exclusive Care Supreme Conditioner to help keep color vibrant, while providing silky and shiny hair color. Preference Hair Color has a suggested retail price of $9.99 and is available at www.lorealpaarisusa.com, as well as mass, food and drug retailers nationwide.

Just like the original Superior Preference campaign in 1973, "Own It" was created by McCann New York. The campaign premieres this weekend and will live on social, digital and in print media throughout the following months.

About L'Oréal Paris:

The L'Oréal Paris division of L'Oréal USA, Inc. is a total beauty care brand dedicated to empowering women by offering luxurious and innovative products and services available in the mass market. The brand's signature tagline, "Because I'm Worth It," was born in the United States in 1973 to celebrate the beauty and intrinsic self-worth of women, and for more than 100 years, L'Oréal Paris has been providing women around the world with products in four major beauty categories: hair color, haircare, skincare and cosmetics. With L'Oréal's invention of hair color in 1909, the brand continues to serve as a leading innovator of hair products across color, care, and styling with brands such as Superior Preference, Féria, Colorista, Elvive, the Ever Collection, and Elnett Satin Hairspray. L'Oréal Paris provides scientifically-advanced skincare products that are tested to address individual skin concerns through its renowned brands Revitalift, Pure-Sugar, Pure-Clay, Age Perfect, and Sublime Bronze. L'Oréal Paris' iconic cosmetics include best-seller Voluminous Lash Paradise, as well as the Infallible, True Match, Colour Riche, Voluminous, and Visible Lift collections. For more information about L'Oréal Paris and to receive personalized advice, expert tips, and exclusive content, please visit www.lorealparisusa.com or follow on Instagram (@LOrealMakeup, @LOrealHair, @LOrealSkin, @LOrealMen, Snapchat (@LOrealMakeup), Twitter (@LOrealParisUSA), Facebook (@LOrealParisUSA), and Pinterest (@LOrealParisUSA).

Contact: Jacqueline Glasner, jacquelineg@alisonbrodmc.com

SOURCE L'Oreal Paris