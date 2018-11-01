L'Oréal Paris Honors Extraordinary Women of Worth at 13th Annual Celebration; Christy Silva of Aidan's Heart Foundation Named National Honoree and Jaha Dukureh of Safe Hands for Girls Honored as 2018 Karen T. Fondu Impact Award Winner

NEW YORK, Dec. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- L'Oréal Paris celebrated 10 women selflessly making an extraordinary difference in the world at the 13th annual Women of Worth event last night. Inspired by the L'Oréal Paris tagline, "Because You're Worth It," Women of Worth honors the intrinsic beauty and worth of women who are positively impacting their communities through philanthropy. This year's Honorees represent a wide range of causes, from supporting female veterans, to teaching children about the importance of kindness, to facilitating meaningful connections between incarcerated parents and their children.

Thought leaders, philanthropists and business executives gathered at The Pierre Hotel in New York City to shed a spotlight on the 2018 Honorees and provide a national platform to tell their stories. The Women of Worth Honorees each received a $10,000 grant for their non-profit organizations, with Christy Silva of Aidan's Heart Foundation and Jaha Dukureh of Safe Hands for Girls receiving special recognition for their work.

Following a nationwide, online public vote, Silva was selected as the 2018 National Honoree among thousands of votes on the L'Oréal Paris website and social channels. She received an additional $25,000 to support her cause, which raises awareness about Sudden Cardiac Arrest. The 2015 Women of Worth Honoree Jaha Dukureh received the Karen T. Fondu Impact Award. Dukureh was recognized for her continued work to protect young women and girls who are at risk of female genital mutilation. Since becoming a Women of Worth Honoree, Dukureh's impactful work has grown to reach more than 750,000 women and girls in Africa and the United States through mentoring services, community engagement activities and educational resources. You can learn more about their stories and causes at WomenofWorth.com.

"Each year, I am in awe of the Women of Worth Honorees who selflessly give back and transform the lives of others," said Tim Coolican, President, L'Oréal Paris. Karen T. Fondu, President Emeritus and Chairwoman of L'Oréal Paris Women of Worth added, "The unwavering courage and determination of our 2018 Women of Worth embodies the spirit of the L'Oréal Paris brand, and through our commitment to this program, their work will continue to touch the lives of generations to come."

NATIONAL WOMEN OF WORTH HONOREE: CHRISTY SILVA, AIDAN'S HEART FOUNDATION, THORNDALE, PA

Silva created Aidan's Heart Foundation after losing her seven-year-old son, Aidan, to Sudden Cardiac Arrest in 2010. In the midst of her devastating tragedy, Silva founded the organization to provide awareness, education and support to the southeast Pennsylvania region. Through her organization, she provides prevention and response resources to Sudden Cardiac Arrest. With this $35,000 grant from L'Oréal Paris, Silva will be able to provide training to thousands of high school students to become certified in CPR and purchase 35 AEDs for schools and youth-based organizations.

KAREN T. FONDU IMPACT AWARD WINNER: JAHA DUKUREH, SAFE HANDS FOR GIRLS, BRUFUT, THE GAMBIA

Cardiac surgeon and host of "The Dr. Oz Show," Dr. Mehmet Oz presented this year's Karen T. Fondu Impact Award to Jaha Dukureh for her cause, Safe Hands for Girls. As a 2015 Women of Worth Honoree, Dukureh was recognized for her life-saving work to protect young girls against female genital mutilation in Gambia, Africa. Her leadership and passion for serving others has led her to become a UN Goodwill Ambassador, Nobel Peace Prize nominee and one of TIME's Top 100 Most Influential People in 2016.

"It is an honor and a privilege to be part of the Women of Worth community" said Jaha Dukureh. "Three years ago, L'Oréal Paris gave Safe Hands for Girls the platform we needed to make a lasting impact on thousands of women across the globe. I am so grateful for their continued support to elevate our mission to instill a sense of worth in the lives of girls everywhere."

2018 WOMEN OF WORTH HONOREES

The 2018 L'Oréal Paris Women of Worth Honorees were chosen from thousands of nominations for their unwavering commitment, drive and desire to better the lives of those around them. Throughout the Celebration, each Honoree was introduced by celebrities and influencers with a unique and personal connection to their cause.

Shreya Mantha – Charlotte, N.C. ; Founder, Foundation For Girls, a youth-led social venture that aims to change the life trajectory for at-risk girls and youth through programs in financial wellness, leadership, digital literacy, and health and well-being.

– ; Founder, Foundation For Girls, a youth-led social venture that aims to change the life trajectory for at-risk girls and youth through programs in financial wellness, leadership, digital literacy, and health and well-being. Alisha Zhao – Portland, Ore. ; Founder, Kids First Project, a non-profit that brings programs and services to youth who are homeless and living in shelters.

– ; Founder, Kids First Project, a non-profit that brings programs and services to youth who are homeless and living in shelters. Hannah Dehradunwala – New York, N.Y. : Founder of New York -based Transfernation, which provides a platform for companies and corporate hospitality groups to donate extra food to hungry New Yorkers through on-demand pickups.

– : Founder of -based Transfernation, which provides a platform for companies and corporate hospitality groups to donate extra food to hungry New Yorkers through on-demand pickups. Genevieve Chase – Sun Valley, Idaho .; Founder, American Women Veterans, an organization focused on raising awareness of women's contributions to the military and giving female veterans a place to connect, and advocate on behalf of military women and veterans.

– .; Founder, American Women Veterans, an organization focused on raising awareness of women's contributions to the military and giving female veterans a place to connect, and advocate on behalf of military women and veterans. Dr. Holly Jacobs – Coral Gables, Fla. ; Founder, Cyber Civil Rights Initiative, a non-profit that serves thousands of victims of cyber sexual assault around the world and advocates for technological, social and legal innovation to fight the offense.

– ; Founder, Cyber Civil Rights Initiative, a non-profit that serves thousands of victims of cyber sexual assault around the world and advocates for technological, social and legal innovation to fight the offense. Jennifer Maddox – Chicago, Ill. ; Police officer and Founder, Future Ties, a non-profit organization that helps young people and families on the South Side of Chicago become the best version of themselves through life skills training, mentoring, academic support, field trips, conflict resolution, resume building, community volunteerism and workshops.

– ; Police officer and Founder, Future Ties, a non-profit organization that helps young people and families on the South Side of become the best version of themselves through life skills training, mentoring, academic support, field trips, conflict resolution, resume building, community volunteerism and workshops. Laura Reiss – Boca Raton, Fla. ; Founder, Kindness Matters 365, which educates and inspires children about the importance of being grateful for who they are, showing kindness to themselves and others, and the many different ways they can give back to make a positive impact within their own communities and the world.

– ; Founder, Kindness Matters 365, which educates and inspires children about the importance of being grateful for who they are, showing kindness to themselves and others, and the many different ways they can give back to make a positive impact within their own communities and the world. Christy Silva – Thorndale, Pa. ; Founder, Aidan's Heart Foundation, a non-profit committed to providing awareness, education and support to create heart-safe communities for youth regarding the prevention and response to Sudden Cardiac Arrest.

– ; Founder, Aidan's Heart Foundation, a non-profit committed to providing awareness, education and support to create heart-safe communities for youth regarding the prevention and response to Sudden Cardiac Arrest. Betty Mohlenbrock – San Diego, Calif. ; Founder, Reading Legacies, an organization committed to empowering children and youth in underserved, low-income areas, as well as those who have incarcerated parents or family members through intergenerational shared-reading experiences.

– ; Founder, Reading Legacies, an organization committed to empowering children and youth in underserved, low-income areas, as well as those who have incarcerated parents or family members through intergenerational shared-reading experiences. Carolyn Keller – Miami, Fla. ; Founder, EBeauty Community, a non-profit that supports women undergoing treatment for cancer through a wig exchange program.

ABOUT L'OREAL PARIS

The L'Oréal Paris division of L'Oréal USA, Inc. is a total beauty care brand dedicated to empowering women by offering luxurious and innovative products and services available in the mass market. The brand's signature tagline, "Because I'm Worth It," was born in the United States in 1971 to celebrate the beauty and intrinsic self-worth of women, and for more than 100 years, L'Oréal Paris has been providing women around the world with products in four major beauty categories: hair color, haircare, skincare and cosmetics. With L'Oréal's invention of hair color in 1909, the brand continues to serve as a leading innovator of hair products across color, care, and styling with brands such as Superior Preference, Féria, Excellence Crème, Elvive, the Ever Collection, Advanced Hairstyle, and Elnett Satin Hairspray. L'Oréal Paris provides scientifically-advanced skincare products that are tested to address individual skin concerns through its renowned brands Revitalift, Hydra Genius, Age Perfect, and Sublime Bronze. L'Oréal Paris' iconic cosmetics collections include Infallible, True Match, Colour Riche, Voluminous and Visible Lift. For more information about L'Oréal Paris and to receive personalized advice, expert tips, and exclusive content, please visit www.lorealparisusa.com or follow on Instagram (@LOrealMakeup, @LOrealHair, @LOrealSkin, @LOrealMen, Snapchat (@LOrealMakeup), Twitter (@LOrealParisUSA), Facebook (@LOrealParisUSA), and Pinterest (@LOrealParisUSA).

