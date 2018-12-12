L'Oréal Paris Partners With Vogue To Introduce The 2019 Hair Color of the Year

L'Oréal Paris is debuting a versatile assortment of silver shades ranging from Silver Blonde to Smokey Silver to Silver Blue. These new silver shades come from their top collections – Superior Preference, Feria, and Colorista Makeup, allowing people to easily achieve 2019's most coveted color at-home.

"Not only has silver hair been a top color trend on the runways and it is the 'it' color for women of all ages, we love what the color stands for – it symbolizes charisma, ethereal energy, power, focus and it is beyond chic," says Orrea Light, Vice President of L'Oréal Global Marketing Product Development and Beauty Innovation. "As the world's #1 selling hair color brand*, we are thrilled to now bring this color trend to people everywhere in an accessible way. Whether someone's desired result is sophisticated, daring, fun, or all three, they can find their perfect metallic match within the esteemed houses of Preference, Feria or Colorista."

The 2019 Hair Color of the Year collection includes:

FERIA SMOKEY SILVER: The L'Oréal Paris Féria franchise is known for its bold and vivid colors and always being on the cutting-edge of "what's next" in hair color artistry. Custom blended by master colorists for the daring trend setter, new Feria Smokey Silver is formulated with multi-faceted icy silver and a deep smokey undertone to create an edgy & metallic shade of silver.

is formulated with multi-faceted icy silver and a deep smokey undertone to create an edgy & metallic shade of silver. SUPERIOR PREFERENCE SOFT SILVER BLONDE: Since 1973, L'Oréal Paris' Superior Preference has proven itself time and time again as the gold standard in hair color – delivering luminous multidimensional hair color that lasts. Now, the brand debuts its modern take on a classic blonde shade with Soft Silver Blonde. This shade is a mix of warm blonde and delicate cool silver tones for a "wearable" and sophisticated silver look.

Superior Preference has proven itself time and time again as the gold standard in hair color – delivering luminous multidimensional hair color that lasts. Now, the brand debuts its modern take on a classic blonde shade with Soft Silver Blonde. This shade is a mix of warm blonde and delicate cool silver tones for a "wearable" and sophisticated silver look. COLORISTA HAIR MAKEUP SILVER BLUE: For the trendsetter who only wants silver hair for 1 day, try makeup for your hair. New Colorista Hair Makeup Silver Blue is a gentle gel cream formula mixed with icy silver makeup pigments for a vivid silver blue color payoff without the long-term commitment.

"While other aspects of beauty can surely make an impact, nothing quite compares to the effect of that perfect statement-making color. I have seen a big uptick in client requests for silver this year and love that L'Oréal Paris makes it easy to achieve at home," says Jonathan Colombini, L'Oréal Paris Hair Color Consulting Colorist and Stylist. "The best part about the lineup is that it's color any way you like it – not only are they the shades of the moment, but they span different formulas and application techniques, which means there is a silver for every lifestyle."

The 2019 Hair Color of the Year will come to life through Vogue.com, Vogue and L'Oréal Paris' social & digital channels, in Vogue magazine's February Issue and during New York Fashion Week. People are encouraged to show off their own silver hair by tagging @lorealhair and using #HairColoroftheYear.

