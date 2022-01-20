LOREAL SARKISIAN JOINS ELIZABETH PURPICH COLLECTION AS BRAND AMBASSADOR FOR ITS LONGHORN LUXURY BRAND

HOUSTON, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Elizabeth Purpich Collection, founded by coveted handbag and accessory designer, Elizabeth Younger Purpich, announced today that Loreal Sarkisian, the 'First Lady of Texas Longhorns football,' has been named a Brand Ambassador for its Longhorn Luxury brand of handbags and accessories. The Longhorn Luxury brand is part of a curated collection of custom-made, luxury leather lifestyle products, including handbags, wristlets, charms, and clutches. The distinctively designed Longhorn Luxury items are currently trending and available for purchase at www.elizabethpurpich.com .

A Tallahassee native and All-American hurdler at North Carolina A&T, Ms. Sarkisian will partner with The Elizabeth Purpich Collection on marketing campaigns to raise awareness of the brand across digital and social platforms through creative content and various guest appearances. Ms. Sarkisian will utilize her experience, creativity, and style to inspire people to look their best so that they feel their best. Combined with a love for athleticism and a deep interest in philanthropy, her interest in styling and fashion transitioned to becoming a mentor and an advocate of giving back.

Ms. Purpich, Founder and CEO of The Elizabeth Purpich Collection, said, "We're honored to team up with Loreal, the First Lady of Texas Longhorns football. Her extensive background, limitless talent, and dynamic personality make her an ideal Brand Ambassador for Longhorn Luxury. Loreal embodies everything we stand for and we're excited about her knowledge and the passion she brings to the Collection. We believe The Elizabeth Purpich Collection as well as the Longhorn Luxury brand uniquely epitomize the dynamic art of fashion. I'm thrilled about this new friendship and partnership."

Ms. Sarkisian added, "I'm excited to partner with Longhorn Luxury as their Brand Ambassador. Fashion is a passion of mine – personal styling is having a major moment and I love working with premium products. I fell in love with the Longhorn bag the first time I saw it - for obvious reasons! The iconic Longhorn design continues to be a best-seller for The Elizabeth Purpich Collection. Not only am I inspired by Beth and her work ethic, but I also can't wait to showcase my platform to help those in need."

About Loreal Sarkisian

Loreal Sarkisian is a multi-faceted businesswoman - a stylist, speaker, philanthropist, and sports consultant-personal coach. Inspiring and empowering are two words that have resonated with Loreal's life purpose since childhood. To inspire people to look their best so that they feel their best is her mantra. This is her way of empowering people to always put their best foot forward and strive for greatness in all facets of their lives. Style has been her way to help people tap into the best versions of themselves. Through style, she has also been able to serve others. For more information about Loreal, please visit www.lorealsarkisian.com.

About The Elizabeth Purpich Collection

Since 2007, The Elizabeth Purpich Collection and its predecessor brand, JulieBeth Handbags, have been seen on the runway at New York Fashion Week and on the arms of notable celebrities, magazine editors and fashion icons. Having established her brand and a strong portfolio, Purpich is known for her aesthetics, style, and fashionable followers. Paying homage to her alma mater, Auburn University, part of Purpich's collection features pieces of her "WDE" Collection. The everyday, gameday, travel, and special occasion designs are worn by fashionable women around the world and currently sold in high-end boutiques and hotels across the country.

