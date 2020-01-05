L'Oréal Takes Another Step Into Beauty Tech At CES 2020 With Introduction Of Perso: A First-Of-Its-Kind, 3-in-1 Device For Personalized At-Home Skincare And Cosmetics

"Building on our deep scientific heritage and leadership in innovation, L'Oréal is once again leveraging advanced technology to create smart beauty products and services that answer the needs of our consumers and offer them near-limitless personalization and precision," said Nicolas Hieronimus, L'Oréal's Deputy Chief Executive Officer. "We are committed to making L'Oréal the leader in Beauty Tech – and Perso is the next step in that exciting journey."

Today's launch at CES 2020 in Las Vegas represents phase one of the rollout of this first-of-its-kind 3-in-1 technology, with the introduction of Perso's skincare capabilities. The device can also create custom formulas for lipstick and foundation—capabilities which will launch at a later date.

"L'Oréal is one of the most trusted names in beauty, and with Perso, we are putting personalized technology directly into the hands of our consumers," said Guive Balooch, Head of L'Oréal's Technology Incubator. "We know that customization relies on information about your unique skin and personal preferences as well as your environment; this technology accounts for that. Perso uses AI to optimize the formulas and actually gets smarter as you use it."

How Perso's Smart Skincare System Works

With a patented motorized cartridge system, Perso creates personalized skincare formulas in four steps:

Personal skin analysis: The user opens the Perso mobile app and takes a photo with their smartphone camera. Utilizing L'Oréal-owned ModiFace technology, the app uses AI to analyze the user's overall skin condition—including deep wrinkles, fine lines, the appearance of dark spots, and pore visibility. Environmental assessment: Using Breezometer geo-location data, Perso assesses local environmental conditions that can influence the state of the user's skin, including weather, temperature, pollen, UV index, and humidity. Product preference: The user then enters their personal skincare concerns into the Perso app, including fine lines, dark spots, pigmentation, pore size, radiance, and dullness. The user can also input preferred texture and hydration-level to further customize their unique formula of moisturizer, serum, and under-eye cream. Custom formulation and dispensing: This collective data informs the creation of a personalized blend of high-performance skincare, dispensed in a perfectly portioned, single dose at the top of the device for easy, clean application. The technology adjusts for morning and evening application, and the device features a detachable mirrored top so consumers have the option of taking a single or larger dose with them on-the-go.

Perso's hardware features a uniquely designed motor system located at the top of the device which moves and compresses the formula from the cartridges at the base of the machine in an upward motion to the dispensing tray above.

With regular use, Perso's AI platform will be able to assess skin conditions over time, letting the user know what is working and will automatically adapt future formulas based on personal results.

Perso's future makeup offerings will have the capability to incorporate real-time trend information as well as color-matching technology into its personalized product offerings. Consumers would be able to design a lipstick shade to match their outfit or to opt for a color that is trending on social media at that moment.

As part of L'Oréal's commitment to streamlining the personalized beauty experience, Perso features a seamless automatic refill process that ensures its custom, NFC-tagged cartridges are always stocked and ready for daily use. Users can easily manage shipments from the Perso mobile app.

Perso technology builds upon L'Oréal's years of expertise building innovative, personalized beauty experiences. Its smart system will be designed to respect consumer privacy, with transparent controls. The development of Perso was informed by the L'Oréal Technology Incubator's successful launches of award-winning products including the personalized skincare system Custom D.O.S.E by SkinCeuticals, the customized foundation platform Le Teint Particulier by Lancôme, at-home personalized haircolor system Color & Co., and My Skin Track UV by La Roche-Posay, the world's first battery-free wearable to measure personal UV exposure, which launched at CES 2018 and was sold exclusively at Apple beginning in November 2018.

Perso will be launched in partnership with a leading L'Oréal skincare brand in 2021.

ABOUT L'OREAL

L'Oréal has devoted itself to beauty for over 100 years. With its unique international portfolio of 36 diverse and complementary brands, the Group generated sales amounting to 26.9 billion euros in 2018 and employs 82,600 people worldwide. As the world's leading beauty company, L'Oréal is present across all distribution networks: mass market, department stores, pharmacies and drugstores, hair salons, travel retail, branded retail and e-commerce.

Research and innovation, and a dedicated research team of 3,885 people, are at the core of L'Oréal's strategy, working to meet beauty aspirations all over the world. L'Oréal's sustainability commitment for 2020 "Sharing Beauty With All" sets out ambitious sustainable development objectives across the Group's value chain. For more information: http://mediaroom.loreal.com/en/

